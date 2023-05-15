Technology News

iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro Images and Colour Options Leak Online Ahead of Launch: Report

iQoo Neo 8 Pro is confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 May 2023 17:26 IST
iQoo Neo 8 5G will succeed the iQoo Neo 7 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 8 and iQoo Neo 8 Pro may feature three rear cameras
  • The handset is tipped to be equipped with an OIS-supported camera
  • iQoo Neo 8 could have power and volume buttons on the right edge

iQoo Neo 8 5G and iQoo Neo 8 Pro are set to launch soon in China. The company has been teasing about the phones' specifications via Weibo, the Chinese social media platform. Ahead of their debut, a tipster has shared the design renders of the upcoming smartphone series on Twitter. The iQoo Neo 8 5G is expected to succeed the iQoo Neo 7 that was launched in China in October last year. The phone's design has now been leaked, suggesting it will sport a triple rear camera module.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (Twitter: @yabhishekhd) has leaked the expected design renders of the upcoming iQoo Neo 8 series. The phones appear to have a triple rear camera module with two sensors in circular cutouts and the third sensor sitting in a tiny cutout next to the LED flash. All these sensors are positioned on a rectangular camera island.

The phones are shown to feature iQoo branding at the bottom. The leaked design renders also suggest the power and volume buttons will be located on the right edge. The iQoo Neo 8 Pro is shown in a red colour option and the leaked iQoo Neo 8 5G is green in colour.

While the tipster hasn't revealed any key details of the phone's specifications, the company itself has dropped a short video on Weibo giving a sneak peek into the iQoo Neo 8 series. The high-end iQoo Neo 8 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and a Vivo V1+ image signal processor.

The iQoo Neo 8 Pro is speculated to pack up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the iQoo Neo 8 5G will launch with 12GB + 256GB RAM. Both phones are rumoured to sport 6.78-inch flat AMOLED displays with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming iQoo Neo 8 series could ship with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866V main camera sensor on the back and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. For software, the phones are tipped to run on Android 13-based Origin OS 3 out-of-the-box.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Himani Jha
