iQoo Neo 8 5G and iQoo Neo 8 Pro are set to launch soon in China. The company has been teasing about the phones' specifications via Weibo, the Chinese social media platform. Ahead of their debut, a tipster has shared the design renders of the upcoming smartphone series on Twitter. The iQoo Neo 8 5G is expected to succeed the iQoo Neo 7 that was launched in China in October last year. The phone's design has now been leaked, suggesting it will sport a triple rear camera module.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (Twitter: @yabhishekhd) has leaked the expected design renders of the upcoming iQoo Neo 8 series. The phones appear to have a triple rear camera module with two sensors in circular cutouts and the third sensor sitting in a tiny cutout next to the LED flash. All these sensors are positioned on a rectangular camera island.

The phones are shown to feature iQoo branding at the bottom. The leaked design renders also suggest the power and volume buttons will be located on the right edge. The iQoo Neo 8 Pro is shown in a red colour option and the leaked iQoo Neo 8 5G is green in colour.

While the tipster hasn't revealed any key details of the phone's specifications, the company itself has dropped a short video on Weibo giving a sneak peek into the iQoo Neo 8 series. The high-end iQoo Neo 8 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and a Vivo V1+ image signal processor.

The iQoo Neo 8 Pro is speculated to pack up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the iQoo Neo 8 5G will launch with 12GB + 256GB RAM. Both phones are rumoured to sport 6.78-inch flat AMOLED displays with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming iQoo Neo 8 series could ship with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866V main camera sensor on the back and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. For software, the phones are tipped to run on Android 13-based Origin OS 3 out-of-the-box.

