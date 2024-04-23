iQoo Z9x 5G will be unveiled in China on April 24. The handset could also launch in India at a later date. While the date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Vivo sub-brand, a tipster has revealed the RAM and storage configurations and colour options of the Indian variant. Additionally, iQoo's Malaysian website has now listed the smartphone, disclosing its key specifications. The listing shows Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh battery, and 120Hz refresh rate display on the iQoo Z9x.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has claimed that the iQoo Z9x will soon be available in India. The Indian variant is said to be available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants with up to 256GB Storage. It could be offered in tornado green and storm grey colour options. It is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000.

Meanwhile, iQoo Z9x has been listed on the company's Malaysian website with images that reveal its design. It is shown in mystic black and northern green colourways and three RAM and storage configurations — 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB.

iQoo Z9x 5G

Photo Credit: iQoo Malaysia

As per the listing, iQoo Z9x 5G has a 120Hz refresh rate display with 1,000nits peak brightness. The display is shown to have a hole punch cutout to house a selfie shooter. It is listed to run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The handset houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Details about the launch, price, and sale of iQoo Z9x 5G were not listed on the iQoo Malaysia website at the time of writing.

iQoo has announced that the iQoo Z9x 5G will launch in China on April 24 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The launch event will also see the debut of iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9 Turbo. The vanilla iQoo Z9 5G is already available in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.