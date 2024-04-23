Technology News
iQoo Z9x 5G Indian Variant RAM, Storage, Colour Options Leaked; Listed on Official Malaysian Website

iQoo Z9x 5G is listed on iQoo Malaysian website with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 April 2024 17:52 IST
iQoo Z9x 5G Indian Variant RAM, Storage, Colour Options Leaked; Listed on Official Malaysian Website

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9x 5G is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9x 5G could launch in India soon
  • It is shown in mystic black and northern green colourways
  • iQoo Z9x 5G has a 120Hz refresh rate display
iQoo Z9x 5G will be unveiled in China on April 24. The handset could also launch in India at a later date. While the date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Vivo sub-brand, a tipster has revealed the RAM and storage configurations and colour options of the Indian variant. Additionally, iQoo's Malaysian website has now listed the smartphone, disclosing its key specifications. The listing shows Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh battery, and 120Hz refresh rate display on the iQoo Z9x.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has claimed that the iQoo Z9x will soon be available in India. The Indian variant is said to be available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants with up to 256GB Storage. It could be offered in tornado green and storm grey colour options. It is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000.

Meanwhile, iQoo Z9x has been listed on the company's Malaysian website with images that reveal its design. It is shown in mystic black and northern green colourways and three RAM and storage configurations — 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB.

iqoo z9x 5g listing iQoo Z9x 5G

iQoo Z9x 5G
Photo Credit: iQoo Malaysia

 

As per the listing, iQoo Z9x 5G has a 120Hz refresh rate display with 1,000nits peak brightness. The display is shown to have a hole punch cutout to house a selfie shooter. It is listed to run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The handset houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Details about the launch, price, and sale of iQoo Z9x 5G were not listed on the iQoo Malaysia website at the time of writing.

iQoo has announced that the iQoo Z9x 5G will launch in China on April 24 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The launch event will also see the debut of iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9 Turbo. The vanilla iQoo Z9 5G is already available in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
