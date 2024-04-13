iQoo Neo 9s Pro is currently in development, according to recent reports, and the company's purported addition to the Neo series of smartphones could be equipped with two different chipsets. A few months ago, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro was launched in China with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, while the global variant arrived with a Snapdragon chip. The upcoming iQoo Neo 9s Pro, on the other hand, could arrive with a MediaTek chip in international markets, while the Chinese variant might feature a flagship Snapdragon processor.

Weibo user 'Experience more' (translated from Chinese) spotted the iQoo Neo 9s Pro on the China Quality Certification Centre (CQC) website with the model number V299FA. The entry for the purported iQoo Neo 9s Pro on the website reveals that it will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in China. It will also support wired charging at 120W, while the charging brick will support USB PD and PPS charging at 100W, as per the listing.

Last month, another Chinese tipster shared details of a new iQoo smartphone that could debut as the iQoo Neo 9s, iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition, or the iQoo Neo 10 model. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and sport a 1.5K OLED screen. The handset is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with support for optical image stabilisation.

If iQoo launches the Neo 9s Pro in global markets, it could arrive with a different mobile processor. According to a recent report, the handset was spotted on the Google Play Console with the model number V2339FA and a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, along with 12GB of RAM. The other specifications of the handset are expected to match the Chinese model.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro that was launched in international markets, including India, is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, paired with a dedicated Q1 chip. The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen and packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.