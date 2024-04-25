iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, and iQoo Z9x were launched in China on Wednesday (April 24). The new Z-series smartphones by the Vivo sub-brand come in multiple colourways with a 50-megapixel rear camera sensor and run on Snapdragon chipsets. The iQoo Z9 Turbo and iQoo Z9x feature a 6.78-inch display with 144Hz variable refresh rate while the iQoo Z9x carries a 6.72-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. All three phones house 6,000mAh batteries. The iQoo Z9 Turbo and iQoo Z9 support 80W fast charging while the entry-level iQoo Z9x offers 44W fast charging support.

iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x price

Price of iQoo Z9 Turbo starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB+ 256GB model. The 16GB+ 256GB, 12GB+ 512GB, and 16GB+ 512GB are priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000), CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,120), and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,000), respectively.

iQoo Z9 price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB is priced CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) and the 12GB + 256GB costs CNY 1,799 (Rs. 20,000). A top-end variant with 12GB + 512GB is available for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000). The iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9 Turbo are available in Dark Night, Mountain Green and Starburst White (translated from Chinese) shades.

Price of iQoo Z9x starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB + 128GB version. It is offered in Dark Night, Feng Yuqing and Starburst White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

All three phones are currently up for sale in China.

iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z9 Turbo and iQoo Z9 run on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14 and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The Huaxing C8 screens offer 91.90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The iQoo Z9 Turbo is the most premium model in the new lineup with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood alongside up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The iQoo Z9, in contrast, runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

iQoo Z9

Photo Credit: iQoo

Both models feature a dual camera setup at the rear and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The iQoo Z9 Turbo boasts a 50-megapixel new Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens on the rear. The iQoo Z9 sports the same 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor at the back alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Connectivity options on the iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9 Turbo include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an e-compass, gravity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, IR remote control, X-axis linear motor, and proximity sensor. The phones pack an in-display fingerprint sensor and offer facial recognition feature.

The iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9 Turbo are backed by 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The vanilla model measures 163.72×75.88×7.98mm and weighs 194.6 grams. The Turbo variant measures 163.72×75.88×7.98mm and weighs 194.9 grams.

iQoo Z9x specifications

The iQoo Z9x is the affordable entry in the new series with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage. It features the same SIM and software specifications as the iQoo Z9 and Z9 Turbo. It sports a 6.72-inch LCD display with (1,080x2,408 pixels) resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

iQoo Z9x

Photo Credit: iQoo

For optics, the iQoo Z9x has a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel AI anti-shake lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel camera. Connectivity options are identical to the other iQoo Z9 series phones, as are the sensors. It also packs an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock.

The iQoo Z9x is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. iQoo has listed the phone to measure 165x70x7.99mm and 199 grams weight.

