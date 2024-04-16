iQoo Z9 series is confirmed to go official in China on April 24. While the Vivo sub-brand has only mentioned the iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9 Turbo, the upcoming lineup could include the iQoo Z9x as well, as per recent reports. Just a week ahead of the official debut, a tipster has leaked the key specifications of the iQoo Z9 series smartphones. All three phones are said to come with dual rear cameras and 80W fast charging support. The iQoo Z9x is tipped to run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, while the iQoo Z9 Turbo is already confirmed to ship with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), in association with 91Mobiles, has leaked the specifications of iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9x. As per the report, the iQoo Z9x will get a 6.72-inch 120Hz LCD screen, while the iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9 Turbo could feature a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED panel.

All three models are said to pack dual rear cameras led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. The iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9x are tipped to feature 2-megapixel portrait sensors, the iQoo Z9 Turbo is likely to carry an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper. The iQoo Z9x could sport an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, while the vanilla iQoo Z9 and the Turbo variant might get a 16-megapixel front camera.

iQoo has already confirmed that the iQoo Z9 Turbo will run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The tipster claims that the iQoo Z9x will have a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The iQoo Z9 might feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The Indian variant of iQoo Z9 5G shipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC.

The iQoo Z9x and the vanilla iQoo Z9 could feature LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The iQoo Turbo, in contrast, is said to include LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The iQoo Z9 Turbo is already confirmed to house a 6,000mAh battery. The leak suggests the same battery call for the other two iQoo Z9 series phones. The iQoo Z9 Turbo and iQoo Z9 are said to offer 80W fast charging support, while the iQoo Z9x could come with 40W charging speed.

iQoo already announced that the iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9 Turbo will be launched in China on April 24 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The standard iQoo Z9 5G was released in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

