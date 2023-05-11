Technology News

iQoo Neo 8 series will feature at least two premium smartphones.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 May 2023 18:20 IST
iQoo Neo series will have a "Pro" smartphone for the first time

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 8 series will likely include two models
  • iQoo Neo 8 Pro will feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  • iQoo Neo 8 has a vegan leather back panel

iQoo Neo 8 series launch date has been announced. The company is set to launch its new Neo series smartphones in China on May 23. iQoo revealed that the lineup will include two models. The iQoo Neo 8 series will feature the vanilla model and the iQoo Neo 8 Pro. It would be the first time that the Neo series is getting a Pro moniker. iQoo also uploaded a short video on Weibo, which confirms some key specifications of the Neo 8 series.

The video reveals the design of the iQoo Neo 8, which appears to have a vegan leather back panel in red. The blacked-out camera module is rectangular in shape and has carbon fibre-like patterns on it. There is a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone has two camera sensors, each in a circular cutout. There is another tiny cutout next to the LED flash, which houses the third camera sensor. The primary camera sensor is confirmed to offer support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

iQoo did not confirm the camera specifications. Instead, the company revealed that the Neo 8 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and a Vivo V1+ image signal processor.

The company also confirmed that the iQoo Neo 8 5G will launch with a 12GB + 256GB RAM variant. The iQoo Neo 8 Pro is expected to launch with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Both phones are tipped to feature a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. There will be support for a 120Hz refresh rate as well. The screen will feature a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera.

The iQoo Neo 8 series is rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866V main camera sensor. Details about the other two camera sensors are under wraps. For selfies, both phones are likely to feature a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

iQoo might launch the Neo 8 5G with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both phones are likely to debut in China with Android 13-based Origin OS 3 out-of-the-box.

