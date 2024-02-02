Technology News

iQoo Neo 9 Pro teased to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2024 15:03 IST
iQoo Neo 9 Pro Pre-Bookings in India to Start on February 8

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is set to launch in India on February 22

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro was initially introduced in China
  • Chinese variant of the phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro will offer two years of warranty
iQoo Neo 9 Pro is all set to hit the Indian market on February 22. Ahead of the official launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has announced pre-reservation details for the upcoming phone. iQoo will provide a Rs. 1,000 discount for customers pre-ordering the handset through the company website and Amazon starting next week. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is already teased to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The Chinese variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity chipset under the hood.

iQoo will start accepting pre-reservations for the iQoo Neo 9 Pro through its official website in India and Amazon starting February 8 at 12pm IST. Customers can pre-book the phone by paying a refundable deposit of Rs. 1,000. Customers pre-ordering the handset will receive a Rs. 1,000 discount on their order, as per a release shared by the company. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro smartphone is confirmed to offer two years of warranty including 12 months extended warranty.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro launch in India will take place on February 22. The handset was first introduced in China in December last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. It is expected to be priced below Rs. 40,000 in India.

It is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in India. The Chinese variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset under the hood. It will pack a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 sensor.

Notably, the Chinese version of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The handset is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
