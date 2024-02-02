iQoo Neo 9 Pro is all set to hit the Indian market on February 22. Ahead of the official launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has announced pre-reservation details for the upcoming phone. iQoo will provide a Rs. 1,000 discount for customers pre-ordering the handset through the company website and Amazon starting next week. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is already teased to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The Chinese variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity chipset under the hood.

iQoo will start accepting pre-reservations for the iQoo Neo 9 Pro through its official website in India and Amazon starting February 8 at 12pm IST. Customers can pre-book the phone by paying a refundable deposit of Rs. 1,000. Customers pre-ordering the handset will receive a Rs. 1,000 discount on their order, as per a release shared by the company. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro smartphone is confirmed to offer two years of warranty including 12 months extended warranty.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro launch in India will take place on February 22. The handset was first introduced in China in December last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. It is expected to be priced below Rs. 40,000 in India.

It is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in India. The Chinese variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset under the hood. It will pack a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 sensor.

Notably, the Chinese version of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The handset is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

