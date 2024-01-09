Technology News

iQoo Z9 series renders show off the rear design.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 January 2024 17:51 IST
iQoo Z9 Series Alleged Renders Tip Design, Might Feature Dual Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x feature 6.64-inch IPS full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400pixels) LCD displays

Highlights
  • The renders suggest a gradient design
  • iQoo has not yet announced any details about the iQoo Z9 series
  • The iQoo Z8 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x with dual rear camera units and 120Hz refresh rate displays were launched in China in September. Now, iQoo Z9 series is reportedly in the works as a possible successor. The smartphones are yet to be officially confirmed by the Vivo sub-brand, but a well-known tipster has shared alleged images of the upcoming phones via Weibo. In the leaked renders, the iQoo Z9 series phones are seen in a light blue shade with dual rear cameras. The iQoo Z8 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the iQoo Z8x has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

Tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) posted (via @yabhishekhd) alleged images of iQoo Z9 smartphones on Weibo. The images show the devices from the back and suggest a gradient design with a light blue shade. As mentioned, they are seen featuring a dual rear camera setup with an ‘OIS' text engraved beside the camera modules. One variant seems to have circular camera modules while the other has square-shaped camera islands. Further, the image shows the volume key and power button placed on the left spine of the smartphone.

iqoo z9 weibo iQoo Z9 series

iQoo Z9 series
Photo Credit: Fixed Focus Digital/ Weibo

However, iQoo has not yet announced any details about the iQoo Z9 series. So, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The rumoured iQoo Z9 series is expected to come as a successor to iQoo Z8 lineup. Both iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x were launched in China with a price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,300) and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,800), respectively.

The iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x feature 6.64-inch IPS full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400pixels) LCD displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The iQoo Z8 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the iQoo Z8x runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. The iQoo Z8's dual rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The iQoo Z8x's camera unit comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The iQoo Z8 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, while the iQoo Z8x is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 44W wired flash charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z8

iQOO Z8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
iQOO Z8x

iQOO Z8x

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
Further reading: iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9 Specifications, iQoo Z8, iQoo Z8x, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
