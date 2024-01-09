iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x with dual rear camera units and 120Hz refresh rate displays were launched in China in September. Now, iQoo Z9 series is reportedly in the works as a possible successor. The smartphones are yet to be officially confirmed by the Vivo sub-brand, but a well-known tipster has shared alleged images of the upcoming phones via Weibo. In the leaked renders, the iQoo Z9 series phones are seen in a light blue shade with dual rear cameras. The iQoo Z8 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the iQoo Z8x has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

Tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) posted (via @yabhishekhd) alleged images of iQoo Z9 smartphones on Weibo. The images show the devices from the back and suggest a gradient design with a light blue shade. As mentioned, they are seen featuring a dual rear camera setup with an ‘OIS' text engraved beside the camera modules. One variant seems to have circular camera modules while the other has square-shaped camera islands. Further, the image shows the volume key and power button placed on the left spine of the smartphone.

iQoo Z9 series

Photo Credit: Fixed Focus Digital/ Weibo

However, iQoo has not yet announced any details about the iQoo Z9 series. So, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The rumoured iQoo Z9 series is expected to come as a successor to iQoo Z8 lineup. Both iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x were launched in China with a price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,300) and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,800), respectively.

The iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x feature 6.64-inch IPS full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400pixels) LCD displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The iQoo Z8 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the iQoo Z8x runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. The iQoo Z8's dual rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The iQoo Z8x's camera unit comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The iQoo Z8 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, while the iQoo Z8x is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 44W wired flash charging support.

