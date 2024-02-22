Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip, 50 Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is available in Conqueror Black and Fiery Red colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 February 2024 12:42 IST
iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is available in three RAM and storage variants in India

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery
  • The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen
  • iQoo says the Neo 9 Pro will receive three major Android OS upgrades
Advertisement

iQoo Neo 9 Pro was launched in India on Thursday as the company's latest premium midrange smartphone. Available in two colour options, the handset is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out-of-the-box. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX920 sensor.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro price in India, availability

iQoo Neo 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, and you can purchase the handset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at Rs. 39,999. The smartphone is available in Conqueror Black and Fiery Red colourways and will go on sale in India at 12pm (noon) on Friday via Amazon and the iQoo e-store, while customers who pre-booked the phone can purchase it today at 1pm.

Customers can also avail of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank discounts that reduce the price of the handset by Rs. 2,000, according to the company. A promotion that will run until February 26 will lower the price by an additional Rs. 1,000.

A third variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will also be available for purchase on March 21, priced at Rs. 35,999 — the company's sale offers will lower the price of this model by Rs. 2,000.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro specifications, features

The dual SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 9 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 14 that is based on Android 14 — it is the first Neo series handset to receive 3 years of OS updates and a fourth year of security updates. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate in day-to-day use and 144Hz refresh rate while gaming. It also features iQoo's Wet Touch technology that allows users to perform certain tasks with wet hands. The Neo 9 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

There are two rear cameras on the iQoo Neo 9 Pro — a 50-megapixel camera with a 1/1.49-inch Sony IMX920 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera with a OmniVision OV08D10 sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. For video calls and selfies, is equipped with a 16-megapixel camera with a Samsung S5K3P9SP04-FGX9 sensor and an f/2.5 aperture.

You get up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage on the iQoo Neo 9 Pro. Connectivity options on this smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and gyroscope.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro features an optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. You can also control various appliances via an infrared blaster. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 163.53x75.68x8.34mm and weighs 190g, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent hardware performance
  • Reliable battery life, fast charging
  • Good primary camera
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent software support
  • Bad
  • Weaker ultrawide-angle camera
  • Fingerprint sensor could be faster
  • V-Appstore notification spam must be manually disabled
Read detailed iQOO Neo 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 9 Pro, iQoo Neo 9 Pro price in India, iQoo Neo 9 Pro specifications, iQoo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Sets June 21 Release Date, Gameplay Trailer Reveals New Story, Map, Bosses
Bitcoin, Ether Join Most Altcoins in Clocking Losses, Tether and USD Coin Manage to See Gains

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9 Pro: The Premium Midrange 'Flagship Killer'
  2. Vivo Y200e 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Xiaomi 14 Amazon India Microsite Live, Flipkart Availability Also Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Launched in India at This Price
  5. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip Launched in India: See Price
  6. CMF Neckband Pro, CMF Buds to Launch in India Alongside Nothing Phone 2a
  7. Huawei Pocket 2 Foldable With Four Rear Cameras Launched: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Could be Company's Thinnest Foldable Phone Yet
  9. Reliance-Backed Group Unveils Hanooman Series of AI Models: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Signs Microsoft as Foundry Customer; Says Firm on Track to Overtake Biggest Rival TSMC
  2. Huawei Pocket 2 Foldable With 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Government Eases Approval Process for Foreign Direct Investment in Space Sector
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 With Fall Detection and Emergency SOS Launched; See Details
  5. eBay Could Be Considering Exiting NFT Sector, Reportedly Trims Web3 Team
  6. Crypto Firm, Industry Group Sue US SEC for 'Overreach' on Digital Assets
  7. Xiaomi 14 Amazon India Microsite Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Tipped Ahead of March 7 Launch
  8. Google Pixel Phones to Be Manufactured in India by Q2 2024: Report
  9. Xbox Exclusives Pentiment, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves Coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch
  10. Airtel Launches In-Flight Roaming Plans for Prepaid and Postpaid Users; Price, Validity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »