iQoo Neo 9 Pro was launched in India on Thursday as the company's latest premium midrange smartphone. Available in two colour options, the handset is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out-of-the-box. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX920 sensor.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro price in India, availability

iQoo Neo 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, and you can purchase the handset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at Rs. 39,999. The smartphone is available in Conqueror Black and Fiery Red colourways and will go on sale in India at 12pm (noon) on Friday via Amazon and the iQoo e-store, while customers who pre-booked the phone can purchase it today at 1pm.

Customers can also avail of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank discounts that reduce the price of the handset by Rs. 2,000, according to the company. A promotion that will run until February 26 will lower the price by an additional Rs. 1,000.

A third variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will also be available for purchase on March 21, priced at Rs. 35,999 — the company's sale offers will lower the price of this model by Rs. 2,000.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro specifications, features

The dual SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 9 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 14 that is based on Android 14 — it is the first Neo series handset to receive 3 years of OS updates and a fourth year of security updates. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate in day-to-day use and 144Hz refresh rate while gaming. It also features iQoo's Wet Touch technology that allows users to perform certain tasks with wet hands. The Neo 9 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

There are two rear cameras on the iQoo Neo 9 Pro — a 50-megapixel camera with a 1/1.49-inch Sony IMX920 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera with a OmniVision OV08D10 sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. For video calls and selfies, is equipped with a 16-megapixel camera with a Samsung S5K3P9SP04-FGX9 sensor and an f/2.5 aperture.

You get up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage on the iQoo Neo 9 Pro. Connectivity options on this smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and gyroscope.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro features an optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. You can also control various appliances via an infrared blaster. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 163.53x75.68x8.34mm and weighs 190g, according to the company.

