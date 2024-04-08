iQoo is celebrating its fourth anniversary in India and to commemorate the milestone, it has announced a special discount sale. The six-day-long anniversary special sale will kick start on April 9. The Xiaomi sub-brand will offer its latest flagship iQoo 12 at a discounted price during the sale through Amazon India and its official website. Different iQoo Z series and Neo series smartphones including iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z7 Pro, and iQoo Neo 9 Pro are confirmed to receive price cuts during this period.

The iQoo anniversary sale will start on April 9 through iQoo India website and Amazon and it is scheduled to conclude on April 14. During the upcoming sale, the iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition Desert Red colour variant will be available for Rs. 49,999. This marks a cut of Rs. 3,000 from its actual price of Rs. 52,999. Similarly, the brand will offer up to Rs. 25,000 discount on the iQoo 11. The handset will be available for Rs. 41,999, instead of the regular price of Rs. 64,999.

iQoo 12 was launched in December last year as the first smartphone in India to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The iQoo 11, on the other hand, runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Moreover, the iQoo Z9 will be listed with a starting price tag of Rs. 17,999, down from the original rate of Rs. 19,999, marking a discount of Rs. 2,000. The Anniversary discount will bring down the price of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro to Rs. 32,999 from Rs. 35,999.

The iQoo Z7 Pro will also get a discount of Rs. 3,000 and it can be grabbed by paying a starting price of Rs. 20,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 23,999. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro that was initially priced at Rs. 34,999, will be more affordable with an anniversary discount of Rs. 3,000, resulting in an effective price of Rs. 29,999.

