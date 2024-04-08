Technology News

iQoo Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on iQoo 12, iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, More

iQoo's anniversary special discount sale will go on till April 14.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2024 18:05 IST
iQoo Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on iQoo 12, iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, More

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 12 was launched in December last year

Highlights
  • The anniversary sale by iQoo will start on April 9
  • iQoo is celebrating its fourth anniversary in India
  • iQoo Z9 will be listed with a starting price tag of Rs. 17,999
iQoo is celebrating its fourth anniversary in India and to commemorate the milestone, it has announced a special discount sale. The six-day-long anniversary special sale will kick start on April 9. The Xiaomi sub-brand will offer its latest flagship iQoo 12 at a discounted price during the sale through Amazon India and its official website. Different iQoo Z series and Neo series smartphones including iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z7 Pro, and iQoo Neo 9 Pro are confirmed to receive price cuts during this period.

The iQoo anniversary sale will start on April 9 through iQoo India website and Amazon and it is scheduled to conclude on April 14. During the upcoming sale, the iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition Desert Red colour variant will be available for Rs. 49,999. This marks a cut of Rs. 3,000 from its actual price of Rs. 52,999. Similarly, the brand will offer up to Rs. 25,000 discount on the iQoo 11. The handset will be available for Rs. 41,999, instead of the regular price of Rs. 64,999.

iQoo 12 was launched in December last year as the first smartphone in India to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The iQoo 11, on the other hand, runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Moreover, the iQoo Z9 will be listed with a starting price tag of Rs. 17,999, down from the original rate of Rs. 19,999, marking a discount of Rs. 2,000. The Anniversary discount will bring down the price of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro to Rs. 32,999 from Rs. 35,999.

The iQoo Z7 Pro will also get a discount of Rs. 3,000 and it can be grabbed by paying a starting price of Rs. 20,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 23,999. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro that was initially priced at Rs. 34,999, will be more affordable with an anniversary discount of Rs. 3,000, resulting in an effective price of Rs. 29,999.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO Z9 5G

iQOO Z9 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Bright OLED screen
  • Good design and build quality
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks ultra-wide-angle or macro cameras
  • Bloatware and V-Appstore notification spam
  • Slower charging compared to rivals
Read detailed iQOO Z9 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO 11

iQOO 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Powerful performance
  • Impressive battery life, very fast charging
  • Good main camera and low-light video performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from native apps
  • Weak ultra-wide camera performance
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed iQOO 11 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
iQOO 12

iQOO 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chip
  • Reliable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Charges within 30 minutes
  • Decent software support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Less capable wide-angle camera
  • Subpar low light camera performance
  • Incessant promotions from app store
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent hardware performance
  • Reliable battery life, fast charging
  • Good primary camera
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent software support
  • Bad
  • Weaker ultrawide-angle camera
  • Fingerprint sensor could be faster
  • V-Appstore notification spam must be manually disabled
Read detailed iQOO Neo 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
