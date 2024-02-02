Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for February Include Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising

PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for February Include Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising

The month's free games will be playable from February 6.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 February 2024 13:59 IST
PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for February Include Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising

Photo Credit: Private Division

Rollerdrome mixes shooting and skating

Highlights
  • Foamstars is arriving as a day-one launch title on PS Plus
  • All three games will be available till March 4
  • Steelrising is a Soulslike action-RPG from French developer Spiders
Advertisement

Sony has announced the pack of free games coming to PlayStation Plus in February. The monthly games lineup includes the new 4v4 online party shooter Foamstars, shooter-skater hybrid Rollerdrome and the Soulslike action-RPG Steelrising. The three titles will be playable for PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium members starting February 6. PS Plus subscribers can add the free games to their game library till March 4. Once added to the library, all three titles will be accessible as long as users have an active PS Plus subscription.

February's monthly free games were announced on the PlayStation blog Wednesday. Sony is also handing out a few extra goodies in addition to the free games this month. All PS Plus members will get the Fall Guys Icons pack, that brings iconic Aloy and Ratchet & Clank in-game outfits. Meanwhile, PS Plus Premium/Deluxe members will get a two-hour time-limited trial for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, starting February 6.

It's also worth noting that PS Plus members have until February 5 to add last month's free games — A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West and Nobody Saves the World — to their game library. Here's what February's free titles have in store:

Foamstars

Foamstars, a 4v4 party shooter from Square Enix, leads the monthly free games lineup as a day-one launch title on the PS Plus. The game, which seems heavily inspired by Nintendo's Splatoon, features quirky characters battling while surfing around in soaped-up arenas. The game will launch with three PvP modes across three randomised maps.

The game will also feature a PvE mode, called Missions, bringing both solo and four-player co-op experiences. Square Enix has said that the game will be supported over the next year with post-launch seasonal content, which will include cosmetics, new playable characters, new maps, and additional game modes. Foamstars will be available on both PS5 and PS4.

Rollerdrome

Roll7's unique third-person shooter, which also doubles as a skating game, arrives to PS Plus this month. The acclaimed title puts players in the roller blades of Kara Hassan, a contestant in a hybrid sport that pits armed roller skaters against one another in an arena. You shoot other contestants while pulling off neat tricks and survive to move to the next round. In fact, performing tricks grants you extra ammunition.

As you progress, you unlock better weapons to shoot through the rink. And ticking off optional challenges in each stage will bring additional rewards. The game also features a unique art style that contrasts with deadly nature of its titular sport. Rollerdrome will be available to download on PS5 and PS4.

Steelrising

Fans of action-RPGs that feature punishing melee combat have just the right game in Steelrising. This Soulslike is set in an alternate history Paris, where a robotic army triumphed in the French Revolution. Steelrising's mechanical automatons evoke Lies of P's puppets, and the game features gruelling action combat in the same vein. Developed by Spiders, Steelrising encourages and rewards aggressive play with a fast stamina regeneration system.

The setting also brings real-life figures from French history, as players engage in intense fights across the streets and rooftops of Paris. Steelrising will be available only on the PS5.

Last month, PlayStation also announced the list of new games coming to its Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers. New entrants to January's game catalog include Resident Evil 2, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition, Hardspace: Shipbreaker and more.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month, while the Extra and Deluxe tiers cost Rs. 749 and Rs. 849 per month, respectively.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Rollerdrome

Rollerdrome

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS Plus, PlayStation Plus, PS Plus Monthly Games, PS5, PS4, Sony, Foamstars, Rollerdrome, Steelrising
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Layoffs in 2024: Google, Microsoft, UPS, More Fire Over 30K Employees in January; Coming Months Can Be Worse

Related Stories

PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for February Include Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Will Offer Over 600 Native Apps and Games Ready at Launch
  2. Realme 12+ 5G Reportedly Spotted on TENAA Certification Site; Key Specifications Listed
  3. PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for February Include Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising
  4. Honor Teases Magic 6 Pro’s Battery Technology, Shows Optimal Performance in Extreme Temperatures
  5. Honor Choice Watch May Launch in India Alongside Honor X9b; Tipped to Feature Dedicated SOS Call Button
  6. Apple's iPhone Sales Target Billions Below Wall Street Expectations as China Business Suffers
  7. Nothing’s CMF Sub-Brand Teases New Neckband Pro, Buds Launch
  8. OnePlus 12R Gets Camera Improvements With Its First Software Update in India
  9. Vivo Y200 5G Now Available in 256GB Storage Variant; Vivo Y27 4G, Vivo T2 5G Prices Cut in India
  10. Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed to Launch Soon in India; Teased to Offer Upgrades Over Phone 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »