Sony has announced the pack of free games coming to PlayStation Plus in February. The monthly games lineup includes the new 4v4 online party shooter Foamstars, shooter-skater hybrid Rollerdrome and the Soulslike action-RPG Steelrising. The three titles will be playable for PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium members starting February 6. PS Plus subscribers can add the free games to their game library till March 4. Once added to the library, all three titles will be accessible as long as users have an active PS Plus subscription.

February's monthly free games were announced on the PlayStation blog Wednesday. Sony is also handing out a few extra goodies in addition to the free games this month. All PS Plus members will get the Fall Guys Icons pack, that brings iconic Aloy and Ratchet & Clank in-game outfits. Meanwhile, PS Plus Premium/Deluxe members will get a two-hour time-limited trial for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, starting February 6.

It's also worth noting that PS Plus members have until February 5 to add last month's free games — A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West and Nobody Saves the World — to their game library. Here's what February's free titles have in store:

Foamstars

Foamstars, a 4v4 party shooter from Square Enix, leads the monthly free games lineup as a day-one launch title on the PS Plus. The game, which seems heavily inspired by Nintendo's Splatoon, features quirky characters battling while surfing around in soaped-up arenas. The game will launch with three PvP modes across three randomised maps.

The game will also feature a PvE mode, called Missions, bringing both solo and four-player co-op experiences. Square Enix has said that the game will be supported over the next year with post-launch seasonal content, which will include cosmetics, new playable characters, new maps, and additional game modes. Foamstars will be available on both PS5 and PS4.

Rollerdrome

Roll7's unique third-person shooter, which also doubles as a skating game, arrives to PS Plus this month. The acclaimed title puts players in the roller blades of Kara Hassan, a contestant in a hybrid sport that pits armed roller skaters against one another in an arena. You shoot other contestants while pulling off neat tricks and survive to move to the next round. In fact, performing tricks grants you extra ammunition.

As you progress, you unlock better weapons to shoot through the rink. And ticking off optional challenges in each stage will bring additional rewards. The game also features a unique art style that contrasts with deadly nature of its titular sport. Rollerdrome will be available to download on PS5 and PS4.

Steelrising

Fans of action-RPGs that feature punishing melee combat have just the right game in Steelrising. This Soulslike is set in an alternate history Paris, where a robotic army triumphed in the French Revolution. Steelrising's mechanical automatons evoke Lies of P's puppets, and the game features gruelling action combat in the same vein. Developed by Spiders, Steelrising encourages and rewards aggressive play with a fast stamina regeneration system.

The setting also brings real-life figures from French history, as players engage in intense fights across the streets and rooftops of Paris. Steelrising will be available only on the PS5.

Last month, PlayStation also announced the list of new games coming to its Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers. New entrants to January's game catalog include Resident Evil 2, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition, Hardspace: Shipbreaker and more.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month, while the Extra and Deluxe tiers cost Rs. 749 and Rs. 849 per month, respectively.

