iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6.78-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 9 series models support 120W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2023 10:10 IST
iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6.78-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 9 series comes in Fighting Black, Nautical Blue and Red and White Soul colours

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9 models ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4
  • The phones sport 50-megapixel dual rear camera units
  • Both iQoo Neo 9 handsets have 5,160mAh batteries each
iQoo Neo 9 series has been launched in China on Wednesday, December 27. The lineup comes with two models - iQoo Neo 9 and iQoo Neo 9 Pro. They offer 16-megapixel front cameras and 5,160mAh batteries with 120W wired fast charging support. Both handsets feature 6.78-inch AMOLED panels and are available in three colour options and four RAM and storage configurations. The iQoo Neo 9 series is available for pre-order in China and will go on sale later this month.

iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro price, availability

Offered in Fighting Black, Nautical Blue, and Red and White Soul (translated from Chinese), the iQoo Neo 9 and iQoo Neo 9 Pro are available in four RAM and storage configurations. The base iQoo Neo 9 starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,900) for its 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,300) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,800). The top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB option of the iQoo Neo 9 is listed at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,400).

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, whereas the 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB options are marked at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600), CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,100), and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,800), respectively.

Both iQoo Neo 9 smartphones are currently up for pre-order in China via the official Vivo website and will be available for purchase in the country starting December 30.

iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro specifications, features

The iQoo Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro feature 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and HDR10+ support. The iQoo Neo 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 740 GPU, while the iQoo Neo 9 Pro gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset with Immortalis-G720 GPU. The phones support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. They ship with Android 14-based OriginOS.

For optics, both iQoo Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro feature a 16-megapixel front camera sensor, housed in a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display. At the back, the vanilla iQoo Neo 9 has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The Neo 9 Pro also comes with the same main camera as the base model, but is paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The iQoo Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro pack a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. The phones support dual SIM support with 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, OTG, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and NFC connectivity. The handsets are also equipped with an IR blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6.78-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
