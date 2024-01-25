iQoo Neo 9 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is all set to hit the Indian market on February 22. As we wait for the official announcement, the Vivo sub-brand has revealed more specifications about the Indian variant of the h andset. It is confirmed to come in 8GB and 12GB RAM options. The gaming-focused smartphone is teased to include a Q1 chip and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The handset will go on sale via Amazon in the country.The iQoo Neo 9 Pro was launched in China in December last year. The Chinese variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

The latest teaser of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro has revealed that the smartphone will be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options. It is confirmed to include the company's inbuilt Supercomputing chip Q1 that is claimed to provide 144 frames per second (fps) and up to 900 pixel resolution for gaming. The handset will support MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) technology as well.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in India. The model that debuted in China has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset under the hood. It will have a dual-tone leather design and carry a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 sensor.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro India launch will take place on February 22. It is confirmed to be manufactured at Vivo's manufacturing facility in Noida. The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon and iQoo e-store. Interested customers can now search iQoo Neo 9 Pro on Amazon and get a chance to win up to Rs. 40,000 as Amazon Pay balance.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro was unveiled in China in December last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. It is expected to be priced below Rs. 40,000 in India.

In China, iQoo Neo 9 Pro ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The handset packs a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

