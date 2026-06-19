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iQOO Z11i Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China

Customers who pre-reserve the iQOO Z11i will be eligible to receive a complimentary pair of the iQOO TWS 5i.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 June 2026 09:53 IST
iQOO Z11i Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

The upcoming handset has been teased in three colourways

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Highlights
  • iQOO Z11i was teased in Green Peak, Desert Gold, and Ink Shadow colours
  • Promotional images showcase a flat-frame and dual rear camera design
  • Pre-orders for the iQOO Z11i are currently open in China
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iQOO is rumoured to be expanding the iQOO Z11 lineup in China. Following the arrival of iQOO Z11, Z11x, and Z11 Turbo earlier this year, the company has now begun teasing the iQOO Z11i. Although the brand has yet to reveal its launch date, the upcoming handset has already been listed for pre-order on iQOO's online store. Further, the design and colour options of the iQOO Z11i have been teased through social media.

iQOO Z11i Revealed

iQOO has teased the upcoming Z11i in three colourways dubbed Green Peak, Desert Gold, and Ink Shadow (translated from Chinese) via a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The promotional images reveal a flat-frame design and a dual-rear-camera setup, with the lenses vertically aligned in a rectangular camera island.

Although the brand has yet to officially announce the launch timeline, the upcoming handset has been made available for pre-order in China. As per iQOO, customers who pre-reserve the iQOO Z11i will be eligible to receive a complimentary pair of the iQOO TWS 5i.

According to reports, the iQOO Z11i could be a rebadged version of the recently launched Vivo Y60. Model numbers of both handsets appear to be similar. The Vivo Y60 carries the model number V2559A, while the iQOO phone could reportedly be identified by the model number B2559UA.

As such, the upcoming handset could sport a 6.72-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. On the optics front, the iQOO Z11i may sport a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset may come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, an IP65-rated build, and an LED indicator for notifications.

With the launch around the corner, we can expect more details about the iQOO Z11i to surface over the coming days.

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Further reading: iQOO Z11i, iQOO Z11i Specifications, iQOO Z11i Launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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iQOO Z11i Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China
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