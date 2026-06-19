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Oppo Reno 16c to Reportedly Launch in India Alongside Reno 16; Specifications Tipped

The Oppo Reno 16c could share several specifications with the Reno 16F, which is slated to launch in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 June 2026 09:04 IST
Oppo Reno 16c to Reportedly Launch in India Alongside Reno 16; Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16c is the purported successor to the Reno 15c (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16c would be a new addition to the upcoming lineup
  • It is reported to share several specifications with the Reno 16F
  • The handset may feature Dimensity 7300 SoC under the hood
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The Oppo Reno 16 series is scheduled to be launched in select global markets next month. While the company remains tight-lipped on its India debut, a new report suggests that the lineup in the country could include an additional model in the form of the Oppo Reno 16c. The purported handset is said to arrive as a more affordable alternative within the Reno 16 family and could share several specifications with the globally rumoured Reno 16F.

Oppo Reno 16c India Launch

Citing information shared by tipster Yogesh Brar, 91Mobiles reported that Oppo is planning to launch the Reno 16 and Reno 16c smartphones in India. While the Reno 16 has already surfaced through multiple certifications and benchmark listings, the Reno 16c would be a new addition to the upcoming lineup.

The purported handset may reportedly follow a similar strategy to that of the Reno 15 series. For context, the Oppo Reno 15c was launched in India in January as the most affordable model in the numbered Reno lineup. It offered a larger display while cutting down on some key specifications to keep costs at bay.

The handset's launch price was set at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option and Rs. 37,999 for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage configuration.

The report suggests Reno 16c could share several specifications with the Reno 16F, which is slated to launch in Indonesia and Malaysia. If this turns out to be accurate, it may sport a 6.57-inch full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen, making it larger than the vanilla model. For comparison, the Reno 16 was launched in China with a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel.

Under the hood, the purported Oppo smartphone is said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It will reportedly be equipped with a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The handset may sport a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 16c is reported to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It may feature a plastic frame, stereo speakers, an IP69-rated build, and NFC support, too.

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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16C, Oppo Reno 16c Specifications, Oppo Reno 16c Features, Oppo Reno 16F, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Oppo Reno 16c to Reportedly Launch in India Alongside Reno 16; Specifications Tipped
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