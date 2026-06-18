Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch Date in Indonesia, Malaysia Announced as Pre-Orders Begin

All of the handsets in the Oppo Reno 16 series are now available for pre-order through Oppo’s websites for both regions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 17:30 IST
Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch Date in Indonesia, Malaysia Announced as Pre-Orders Begin

Photo Credit: Oppo

Reno 16F will be a new model in the lineup, which has not been launched in China

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Reno 16 series Indonesia launch on July 3; Malaysia debut on July 8
  • Oppo will offer Reno 16F in 128GB and 256GB storage variants
  • All three handsets are now available for pre-order in the regions
Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 16 series will be launched in multiple markets next month, the company has announced. The next-generation lineup is expected to comprise three models — Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro, and Reno 16F. Ahead of their anticipated debut, the handsets have been made available for pre-order, while also revealing their colourways and storage configurations. The Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro, notably, made their China debut on May 25.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch Date

Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 16 series will launch in Indonesia on July 3. Meanwhile, the launch of the handsets in the Malaysian market is scheduled for July 8. All the handsets in the lineup are now available to pre-order through Oppo's websites for both regions. The listings also reveal the RAM and storage configurations, as well as the colourways. Of the upcoming phones.

According to the listing, the Oppo Reno 16F will be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. Buyers will be able to choose from Dream Purple, Pop White, and Twilight Violet colourways.

On the other hand, the standard Oppo Reno 16 is listed in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations. It will be available in Pop White and Twilight Violet colour options. Lastly, the Reno 16 Pro is listed in a single 12GB + 256GB variant, in Pop White and Starlight Black shades.

The Malaysian microsite also confirms that Oppo will unveil additional products alongside the Reno 16 series. Among them is the Oppo Bubble, a new accessory display that can attach to the rear panel of Reno 16 models. Other products include Oppo Enco Air 5 and Enco Air 5s true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones.

While the company has yet to confirm the specifications, the Reno 16 series was recently spotted on the EU's European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) certification database. The Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro are listed with a 5,820mAh battery, while the Reno 16F appears with a 6,325mAh cell. However, it should be noted that these are rated capacities of the batteries, which means they are what the company advertises and not the exact figures, which is usually known as the typical capacity.

All the models were awarded an Energy Class A rating and were listed with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

With the launch date now confirmed, however, we can expect Oppo to reveal more details about the global variants of the Reno 16 series in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Specifications, Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 16F, Oppo Reno 16F Specifications, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo Y6e 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch Date in Indonesia, Malaysia Announced as Pre-Orders Begin
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JBL Live 780NC, Live 680NC Debut in India With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life
  2. Xiaomi Wants a Bigger Space in Your Home: Large Appliance Push Confirmed
  3. This Upcoming OnePlus N6 Could Arrive With This MediaTek Chip in India
  4. Vivo X Fold 6 Battery, Durability Details Teased Days Ahead of Debut
  5. Vivo Y6e 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale Dates Announced, Drops Prime Membership Price
  7. Google Home Speaker Finally Makes Its Global Debut, Available to Pre-Order
  8. Xiaomi 17T Review
  9. GTA 5 Owners to Get Free PS5, Xbox Series X/S Upgrades Ahead of New Heist
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandra Captures Sharpest-Ever X-Ray View of M87 Black Hole Jet
  2. Honor 600 Smart 5G With 7,700mAh Battery Listed on French Website, Could Launch Soon: Price, Features
  3. Rockstar Games Confirms GTA 6 Pre-Orders Will Begin June 25, Reveals New Cover Art
  4. Oppo Enco Air 5 India Launch Teased; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  5. Huawei FreeBuds 7i, FreeBuds SE 4 ANC Launched in India With Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  6. Aztec Hit With Second Security Breach, Days After Hackers Used Exploit to Steal $2.19 Million
  7. FilterCopy’s For The Real Me Season 1 Now on Instagram: Know Everything About This Micro-Drama Reel Series
  8. Narwal S20, S20 Pro, S30 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners With Up to 20,000Pa Suction Launched in India:Price, Features
  9. Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch Date in Indonesia, Malaysia Announced as Pre-Orders Begin
  10. Vivo Y6e 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »