The Oppo Reno 16 series will be launched in multiple markets next month, the company has announced. The next-generation lineup is expected to comprise three models — Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro, and Reno 16F. Ahead of their anticipated debut, the handsets have been made available for pre-order, while also revealing their colourways and storage configurations. The Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro, notably, made their China debut on May 25.

Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 16 series will launch in Indonesia on July 3. Meanwhile, the launch of the handsets in the Malaysian market is scheduled for July 8. All the handsets in the lineup are now available to pre-order through Oppo's websites for both regions. The listings also reveal the RAM and storage configurations, as well as the colourways. Of the upcoming phones.

According to the listing, the Oppo Reno 16F will be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. Buyers will be able to choose from Dream Purple, Pop White, and Twilight Violet colourways.

On the other hand, the standard Oppo Reno 16 is listed in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations. It will be available in Pop White and Twilight Violet colour options. Lastly, the Reno 16 Pro is listed in a single 12GB + 256GB variant, in Pop White and Starlight Black shades.

The Malaysian microsite also confirms that Oppo will unveil additional products alongside the Reno 16 series. Among them is the Oppo Bubble, a new accessory display that can attach to the rear panel of Reno 16 models. Other products include Oppo Enco Air 5 and Enco Air 5s true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones.

While the company has yet to confirm the specifications, the Reno 16 series was recently spotted on the EU's European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) certification database. The Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro are listed with a 5,820mAh battery, while the Reno 16F appears with a 6,325mAh cell. However, it should be noted that these are rated capacities of the batteries, which means they are what the company advertises and not the exact figures, which is usually known as the typical capacity.

All the models were awarded an Energy Class A rating and were listed with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

With the launch date now confirmed, however, we can expect Oppo to reveal more details about the global variants of the Reno 16 series in the coming days.

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