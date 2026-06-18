Honor 600 Smart 5G is set to hit the market soon as the next entrant in the company's 600 series. Honor has officially confirmed the launch of the new handset through its French website, but it has also been prematurely listed by a retailer, revealing price details, colour options and key specifications. The Honor 600 Smart 5G is listed in two finishes, with a 6.87-inch display and a 7,700mAh battery. It appears to have a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor under the hood, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Honor 600 Smart 5G Set to Launch in France Soon

The upcoming Honor 600 Smart 5G appeared on Honor France website with a "Coming Soon" tag, hinting that the launch is just around the corner. It is teased to feature a 7,700mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. The phone is confirmed to come with SGS Premium certification for drop resistance.

Honor 600 Smart 5G is shown in black and white shades in the official teasers. It will pack a dedicated AI Button for quickly accessing AI-powered tools. It will feature dual stereo speakers.

Additionally, telecommunications operator SFR has listed the Honor 600 Smart 5G with a price tag of EUR 219 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. It is listed in Black and White colour options.

As per the listing, Honor 600 Smart 5G runs on Android 16-based MagicOS 10.0 and features a 6.87-inch HD+ (1,592×720 pixels) LCD panel with a brightness of 1020 nits. It runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 12GB with Honor RAM Turbo technology. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Honor 600 Smart 5G has a 50-megapixel main sensor. The battery is said to offer up to 93 hours of battery life and up to 28 hours of streaming time on a single charge. It measures 168.3×78.54×8.30mm.