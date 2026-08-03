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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Surfaces on Geekbench With Dimensity 9500 Chip, Android 17

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is listed as running Android 17 and is likely to ship with One UI 9.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 12:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Surfaces on Geekbench With Dimensity 9500 Chip, Android 17

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is the purported successor to the Tab S11 Ultra

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Highlights
  • The Geekbench listing carries the model number SM-X946B
  • The tablet appears to include 12GB of RAM and Android 17
  • It scored 2,424 points in single-core, 8,446 points in multi-core tests
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Samsung is expected to refresh its flagship tablet lineup later this year with the Galaxy Tab S12 series. While the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to announce an official launch date, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has now surfaced on a benchmarking platform, which reveals its key hardware specifications and benchmark scores. The purported Samsung tablet is listed with MediaTek's flagship Dimensity chipset. It could ship with at least 12GB of RAM and might run Android 17.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Geekbench Listing

An unannounced Samsung tablet bearing the model number SM-X946B has appeared on the Geekbench database. While the listing does not reveal its moniker, the purported tablet's model number closely aligns with that of last year's Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, which was given the model number SM-X936B. This indicates that the listed device could be the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.

The Geekbench listing reveals a CPU configuration comprising one prime core, three performance cores, and four efficiency cores. The chipset reaches a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz, while the efficiency cores are clocked at up to 2.70GHz. These specifications correspond to MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500 processor, ruling out Qualcomm's recent Snapdragon flagship platforms.

According to the benchmarking site, the purported tablet is powered by a MediaTek MT6993 chipset. This model number, notably, corresponds to MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 2.70GHz. The SoC's architecture allegedly comprises one prime core clocked at 4.21GHz, three performance cores operating at 3.50GHz, and four efficiency cores capped at the 2.70GHz base frequency.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra could be paired with approximately 10.75GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB. The purported tablet is listed as running Android 17 and is likely to ship with the One UI 9 OS, introduced with the latest generation Galaxy Z foldables last month.

Benchmark scores for the Samsung tablet give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 7.0.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 2,424 (single-core) and 8,446 (multi-core) points, respectively.

Per previous reports, Samsung could make subtle changes to the design of the Galaxy S12 Ultra. Renders have revealed that it may feature a hole-punch cutout for the front camera, while slimmer bezels have also been tipped.

Notably, the Galaxy Tab S12+ was previously spotted in the IMEI database, which suggested its launch could be on the horizon. While Samsung has not confirmed a launch date, their predecessors were launched in September 2025.

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Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 14.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 2960x1848 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11600mAh
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Specifications, Samsung, Geekbench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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