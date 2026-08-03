Oppo Find X10 series could be nearing its launch, as two smartphones from the upcoming flagship lineup have reportedly received network access approval in China. The latest certification points to new software and connectivity details ahead of the expected launch later this year. The development also adds weight to earlier leaks that suggested Oppo is preparing several upgrades for its next flagship phones. Previous reports have hinted at improvements to performance, imaging and display technology, although the company has yet to announce any official launch plans.

Oppo Find X10 Series Moves Closer to Launch With New Certification

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared on Weibo that two Oppo Find X10 series models, identified by the model numbers PMX110 and PMW110, have appeared in China's network access database. Earlier reports have associated the PMW110 model with the Oppo Find X10 Pro.

According to the tipster, the listed Oppo Find X10 series smartphones support the N79 5G frequency band and 2.4GHz spread spectrum communication. The handsets are also said to boot Android 17-based ColorOS 17 out of the box. The software has reportedly been registered with multiple large AI models, indicating that Oppo could expand on-device artificial intelligence features with the new flagship series.

The leak also reiterates that Oppo is preparing to introduce the Find X10 series towards the end of September. The upcoming lineup is tipped to use the 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. It is also expected to feature an HPC 200-megapixel ultra-large image sensor and a display with noticeably slimmer bezels than previous models.

Earlier leaks claimed that the Oppo Find X10 Pro may sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display with rounded corners and uniformly narrow bezels on all four sides.

The Pro model could feature a triple rear camera system consisting of a 200-megapixel primary camera with an approximately 1/1.3-inch sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 3-megapixel multispectral sensor. Other rumoured specifications include a battery larger than 8,000mAh, wireless charging support, a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and IP68 as well as IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

Oppo introduced the Find X9 Pro in October 2025 with a 6.78-inch flat display offering a 2772 x 1272 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and packs a 7,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Its rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor measuring 1/1.28-inch, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 1/2.76-inch sensor, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera featuring a 1/1.56-inch sensor.