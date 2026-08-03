Poco M8 Power is scheduled to be launched in India on Tuesday, arriving as the latest addition to the company's mid-range M8 lineup. Ahead of its unveiling, the Xiaomi sub-brand has been teasing various details about the upcoming smartphone. The company recently confirmed the presence of an 8,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 4 series chipset. Now, the dedicated microsite for the handset has been updated to reveal its camera configuration, software support details, and ingress protection rating. The Poco M8 Power is now confirmed to ship with Xiaomi's latest HyperOS version, which is based on Android 16. It will also feature a dual rear camera unit.

Poco M8 Power Colour Options, Specifications

Ahead of its launch, key specifications, features, and colour options of the Poco M8 Power have been revealed via the dedicated microsite for the handset. The soon-to-be-launched Poco M8 Power will be available for purchase in India in three colour options, namely Black, Blaze Orange, and Green. The tech firm claims that it will also ship with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Poco M8 Power is now confirmed to feature LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The display of the smartphone will offer Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It will ship with Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3, and the smartphone maker promises four OS upgrades and six years of security patches for the Poco M8 Power. The phone will sport a matte rear panel and a metal frame, too.

For optics, the Poco M8 Power will be equipped with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel AI camera with a Light Fusion 400 sensor. The handset will also carry an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It will ship with multiple camera features, like Auto Night Mode, AI Eraser, AI Sky, AI Bokeh Portrait, and AI HDR optimisation. The Poco M8 Power will measure 8.45mm in thickness.

The company has already confirmed that the Poco M8 Power will be launched in India on August 4 at 12 pm IST, and it will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC, which managed to score over 6,30,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It will feature 8GB of RAM, an 8,000mAh battery, and a vapour chamber cooling solution, featuring a 10,416 sq mm Graphite heat dissipation area for thermal management.

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