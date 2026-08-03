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Xbox Price Hike Goes Into Effect, 1TB Xbox Series S/X Consoles Now Cost EUR 200 More in Europe

The Xbox price hike was announced in June and went into effect on August 1.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 August 2026 12:13 IST
Xbox Price Hike Goes Into Effect, 1TB Xbox Series S/X Consoles Now Cost EUR 200 More in Europe

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Prices of Xbox Series S/X consoles have been hiked thrice since May 2025

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Highlights
  • 1TB Xbox consoles have gone up by GBP 170 in the UK
  • In Europe, Xbox prices have been hiked by up to EUR 200
  • Xbox Series X 2TB model was discontinued in June
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Microsoft announced a price hike for its Xbox Series S/X consoles in June. The prices of 512GB and 1TB variants of Xbox consoles were increased by $100 and $150, respectively, in the US. The hike has now gone into effect, revealing the revised pricing for Xbox Series S/X in the UK and Europe. The prices of 1TB Xbox models have gone up by GBP 170 and EUR 200 in the two regions.

New Xbox Prices in UK, Europe

In the UK, the lower-end Xbox Series S console now costs GBP 429.99 for the 512GB model — up by GBP 130 from its earlier price of GBP 299.99. The 1TB model gets a hike of GBP 170 and now costs GBP 519.99, up from the previous GBP 349.99.

The same price rise hits 1TB digital and disc versions of Xbox Series X. The digital edition of the console has gone up from GBP 449.99 to GBP 619.99, while the disc variant now costs GBP 669.99, up from its previous price of GBP 499.99. The revised prices are reflected on the UK Xbox website.

In Europe, the prices for 512GB and 1TB Xbox Series S/X models have gone up by EUR 150 and EUR 200, respectively. The 512GB Xbox Series S model now costs EUR 499.99, up from the previous EUR 349.99. The 1TB model, which was previously EUR 399.99, is now EUR 599.99.

Xbox Series X, on the other hand, now costs EUR 749.99 and 799.99 for the 1TB digital and disc editions, respectively. The new prices have been updated on the Xbox website in the European region.

Console Price Hikes

The price hike, which was announced in June, went into effect on August 1. In June, Microsoft said that the price hike, the third since May 2025, was necessitated by rising component costs for console storage and memory. The company confirmed at the time that prices of Xbox consoles would go up by $100 for 512 GB models and $150 for 1 TB models in the US. Microsoft also announced it was discontinuing the 2TB Xbox Series X model.

Prices of gaming consoles and PCs have increased over the past year amidst severe memory and storage shortages as rising AI infrastructure demand has locked up components. As a result, prices of PC hardware like RAM, storage, and GPUs have doubled and tripled in that time and are estimated to go up further in coming months.

Consequently, prices of gaming hardware have gone up, too. Sony and Microsoft have hiked the prices of PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles multiple times since 2025. Gaming handhelds, too, have become more expensive as prices of new devices breached the $1,000 mark last year and went further up in 2026. Last month, Valve launched the Steam Machine at $1,049 and blamed the high cost of components for the increased price. The company said that its original pricing plan for the PC/console hybrid was “no longer viable.”

Last week, Sony increased the price of the PS5 standard edition console in India by Rs. 15,000. The console now costs Rs. 69,990. It launched in India at Rs. 49,990 and was increased to Rs. 54,990 in a previous price hike.

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Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Really powerful
  • Delivers constant 4K 60fps
  • Reduced loading times
  • Great backward compatibility
  • Support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • Network transfer feature
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over Xbox One X at launch
  • Proprietary storage expansion
  • No rechargeable battery with controller
  • Implementation of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Read detailed Microsoft Xbox Series X review
HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 3
Weight 4.45kg
Ethernet Gigabit
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Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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