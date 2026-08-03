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iQOO Z11 Teased to Launch in India With a Redesigned Camera Module, 3D Curved Display

iQOO Z11 will reportedly launch in India with a different MediaTek chipset than its Chinese counterpart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 12:34 IST
iQOO Z11 Teased to Launch in India With a Redesigned Camera Module, 3D Curved Display

Photo Credit: Vivo

iQOO Z11 features a hole punch display cutout in China

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Highlights
  • iQOO Z11 will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • iQOO Z11 will sport a pill-shaped camera module
  • iQOO has yet to reveal the exact launch date
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iQOO Z11 is confirmed to launch in India soon, arriving as the third model in the lineup, joining iQOO Z11 Lite and iQOO Z11x 5G. The smartphone was first launched in China in March, and the Vivo sub-brand recently started teasing its India launch with a cryptic post with binary code strings. Adding to the teasers, the tech firm has now started revealing the design of the upcoming iQOO Z11, which is now confirmed to sport a significantly different design compared to its Chinese counterpart. It is shown to sport a pill-shaped camera module, instead of the square-shaped deco found on the Chinese version.

iQOO Z11 Design Teased

In separate posts on X, iQOO India's CEO Nipun Marya and iQOO shared images with sketches of the iQOO Z11, teasing the design of the upcoming smartphone. The images seemingly confirm that the Indian variant of the iQOO Z11 will sport a notably different design than its Chinese counterpart, featuring a redesigned frame, rear panel, display, and finish.

VoltiQOO Z11 Discussion
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For reference, in India, the iQOO Z11 is teased to launch with a pill-shaped rear camera island, featuring a dual camera unit and an LED ring light, which is claimed to be a “flagship-inspired design”. It is confirmed to sport a premium matte finish rear panel, too. Similarly, the iQOO Z11 will also feature a 3D curved display and a thin frame. A speaker grille and a microphone will be placed on the top of the phone, too. Meanwhile, a power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the handset.

On the other hand, the Chinese variant of the iQOO Z11 is equipped with a flat rear panel, sporting a square-shaped camera module and a vertically-aligned dual camera system, instead of the horizontally laid setup on the Indian version. Moreover, in China, the iQOO Z11 boasts a flat screen instead of a curved panel, while also featuring a flat frame. However, the placement of the power button and volume controls remains unchanged.

According to a recent report, the iQOO Z11 will be launched in India this month. The smartphone is said to arrive as the country's first handset to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. The iQOO Z11 will reportedly also sport a 3D curved display, which the recent teaser now corroborates. Meanwhile, in China, the iQOO Z11 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chip.

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Further reading: iQOO Z11, iQOO, iQOO Z11 India Launch, iQOO Z11 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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