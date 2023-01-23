Itel has expanded its A series lineup of smartphones with the launch of the Itel A24 Pro in Bangladesh. The smartphone comes with a quad-core Unisoc SC9832E SoC and a 5-inch IPS LCD display. The phone is priced at BTD 5,990 (approx Rs. 4,570). It runs on the Android 12 Go version and features a face unlock. For photography, the handset ships with a 2-megapixel AI rear camera with flash, and a 0.3-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Itel A24 Pro price, availability

The latest budget offering from Itel is priced at BTD 5,990 (approx Rs. 4,570) in Bangladesh for the lone 2GB RAM+ 32GB storage variant. The handset is available in a single green colour option.

At the moment, the smartphone is only available for sale in Bangladesh. The pricing and availability of the newly launched Itel A24 Pro in other regions, including India, are yet to be revealed.

Itel A24 Pro specifications, features

According to the details mentioned on Itel's Bangladesh site, the Itel A24 Pro features a 5-inch IPS LCD display. It comes preinstalled with Android 12 (Go edition) and is powered by a quad-core 1.4GHz Unisoc SC9832E SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone does offer expandable storage via a microSD card. Further, it is equipped with a 3,020mAh battery that can be charged via a micro-USB port.

For optics, the Itel A24 Pro ships with a 2-megapixel AI camera with an LED flash on the back panel. It also houses a 0.3-megapixel camera on the front. The phone doesn't support a fingerprint scanner; however, it does come with a face unlock feature for biometrics. The Itel A24 Pro measures 145.4 x 73.9 x 9.85mm in dimension. Apart from these, the phone supports 4G connectivity as well.

