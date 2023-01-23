Technology News

Itel A24 Pro With Unisoc SoC, 5-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Itel A24 Pro is launched in Bangladesh at a price of BTD 5,990 (approx Rs. 4570).

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2023 17:05 IST
Itel A24 Pro With Unisoc SoC, 5-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel Bangladesh

Itel A24 Pro ships with a 2-megapixel camera on the back

Highlights
  • Itel A24 Pro comes with a 5-inch display
  • The handset runs Android 12 Go
  • Itel A24 Pro features a 3,020mAh battery

Itel has expanded its A series lineup of smartphones with the launch of the Itel A24 Pro in Bangladesh. The smartphone comes with a quad-core Unisoc SC9832E SoC and a 5-inch IPS LCD display. The phone is priced at BTD 5,990 (approx Rs. 4,570). It runs on the Android 12 Go version and features a face unlock. For photography, the handset ships with a 2-megapixel AI rear camera with flash, and a 0.3-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Itel A24 Pro price, availability

The latest budget offering from Itel is priced at BTD 5,990 (approx Rs. 4,570) in Bangladesh for the lone 2GB RAM+ 32GB storage variant. The handset is available in a single green colour option.

At the moment, the smartphone is only available for sale in Bangladesh. The pricing and availability of the newly launched Itel A24 Pro in other regions, including India, are yet to be revealed.

Itel A24 Pro specifications, features

According to the details mentioned on Itel's Bangladesh site, the Itel A24 Pro features a 5-inch IPS LCD display. It comes preinstalled with Android 12 (Go edition) and is powered by a quad-core 1.4GHz Unisoc SC9832E SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone does offer expandable storage via a microSD card. Further, it is equipped with a 3,020mAh battery that can be charged via a micro-USB port.

For optics, the Itel A24 Pro ships with a 2-megapixel AI camera with an LED flash on the back panel. It also houses a 0.3-megapixel camera on the front. The phone doesn't support a fingerprint scanner; however, it does come with a face unlock feature for biometrics. The Itel A24 Pro measures 145.4 x 73.9 x 9.85mm in dimension. Apart from these, the phone supports 4G connectivity as well. 

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel A24 Pro, Itel A24 Pro launch, Itel A24 Pro specifications, Itel
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
343 Industries Says It Will Continue Development on Halo Games Amidst Microsoft Layoffs
PlayStation 5 Pro to Debut in April 2023, May Feature Liquid Cooling: Report
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: The Better Camera?
Itel A24 Pro With Unisoc SoC, 5-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Your Amazon Packages Could Soon Be Arriving by Air: All Details
  4. HP Envy x360 15 Laptops With OLED Touch Display Debut in India, See Price
  5. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  6. After Amazon, Meta, Now Spotify Planning to Cut Jobs This Week
  7. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  8. From From the Last of Us to the Menu: 5 Movies and TV Shows to Watch Right Now
  9. Infinix Note 12i (2022) Will Launch in India on This Date
  10. Itel A24 Pro With 5-Inch Display Launched: Here's How Much It Costs
#Latest Stories
  1. NFT Market Hops Onboard 2023’s Recovery Trail, Overall Sales Spike by 16 Percent
  2. Amazon Launches Amazon Air for Dedicated Air Cargo Deliveries in India Amid Soaring Online Sales
  3. Itel A24 Pro With Unisoc SoC, 5-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. PlayStation 5 Pro to Debut in April 2023, May Feature Liquid Cooling: Report
  5. Tecno Spark Go (2023) With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. 343 Industries Says It Will Continue Development on Halo Games Amidst Microsoft Layoffs
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Teaser Page Goes Live on Official India Site: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Offer 4K Portrait Video Recording at 30fps
  9. Oppo Reno 8T Price in India Tipped, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera
  10. The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Edition Physical Release Set for January 26: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.