  PlayStation 5 Pro to Debut in April 2023, May Feature Liquid Cooling: Report

PlayStation 5 Pro to Debut in April 2023, May Feature Liquid Cooling: Report

PlayStation 5 Pro could also come with a new AMD chip.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2023 17:04 IST
PlayStation 5 features a liquid metal compound, paired with a cooling fan

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 Pro could be unveiled at a State of Play event
  • It is expected to be significantly more expensive than the base version
  • The PlayStation 5 Slim is also believed to be in the works

Sony could be in the works of bringing a new PlayStation 5 model to the market as early as April 2023. A new report suggests that instead of launching the rumoured Slim model, Sony could be planning to unveil the PlayStation 5 Pro. It has been nearly two and a half since the base PlayStation 5 was launched back in 2020. Now, this Pro model is believed to come with a new and more powerful AMD chip. The PS5 Pro may also get a liquid cooling system for improved heat dissipation.

PhonAndroid has reportedly gained information from a reliable source who claims that the PS5 Pro could launch in April 2023. Being a Pro variant, it is expected to feature a new AMD chip. In addition, this model may sport a liquid cooling system akin to the ones generally found on gaming PCs.

The PlayStation 5 packs a liquid metal compound, paired with a cooling fan. The new liquid cooling system is likely to offer better heat dissipation than the current base model. Sony might also be forced to change the design to incorporate liquid cooling. However, there is no concrete evidence about it at this stage.

The report mentions that Sony might sell off its PS5 stock before the arrival of the PS5 Pro. This new model is also expected to be significantly more expensive than the base version. In addition, the PS5 Pro might not be produced in sufficient numbers due to the current equipment shortage.

Sony is yet to confirm the existence of a PS5 Pro or even a slim version at this point. Regardless of which model makes it to the market, the company is most likely to unveil the new model at a State of Play event. However, the Japanese firm is not scheduled to host such an event yet. Hence, we should be taking this information with a grain of salt for now.

Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
PlayStation 5 Pro, PlayStation 5 Pro launch, PS5 Pro, Sony
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
