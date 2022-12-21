Itel, the smartphone brand under Transsion Holdings, is among the top three most-preferred smartphone brands in India in the budget segment, according to a consumer survey by a market research firm. The brand saw the highest number of repeat users among first-time handset buyers in the sub-Rs 8,000 price segment. As per the results, Samsung is the second most preferred smartphone brand, followed by the homegrown brand Lava. The price segment also includes handsets from other brands like Redmi, Realme, and Oppo.

According to the results of a survey published by market research firm Counterpoint Research, as many as 370 million users rely on feature phones and entry-level smartphones priced under Rs 8000. Nearly 55 percent of users who bought an Itel handset as their first phone, bought another phone from the company. The survey's results also show that Itel users have shown the least dissatisfaction (less than 1 percent) with their current handsets.

It is worth noting that the survey was commissioned by the company and was conducted by the research firm across 23 cities in India, mostly covering Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Counterpoint Research says it conducted offline face-to-face interviews with a heterogeneous group of mobile users, with a total sample size of 1,575 responses.

The research firm found that at least 76 percent of existing Itel users said they suggested the brand to others based on their overall experience. The brand is followed by Samsung and Lava which were the second and third most preferred brands for smartphones priced under Rs. 8,000. However, Itel holds the third spot in terms of mobile phone ownership, as per the report.

Recently, Itel launched the Magic X Pro 4G feature phone in India with support for 12 local Indian languages. The handset is priced at Rs. 2,999 and offers 4G connectivity with hotspot support for up to eight devices. It is backed by a 2,500mAh battery.

