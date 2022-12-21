Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Itel Has Highest Proportion of Repeat Users in India in Sub Rs. 8,000 Segment: Counterpoint Research

Itel Has Highest Proportion of Repeat Users in India in Sub-Rs. 8,000 Segment: Counterpoint Research

Counterpoint Research’s offline consumer study was performed across 23 cities in India, mostly covering Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 21 December 2022 16:29 IST
Itel Has Highest Proportion of Repeat Users in India in Sub-Rs. 8,000 Segment: Counterpoint Research

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Vision 3 (pictured) is priced under Rs. 8,000 in India

Highlights
  • As many as 55 percent of respondents bought a second Itel phone
  • Samsung and Lava hold second and third spots respectively
  • Itel users expressed the least dissatisfaction with their handset

Itel, the smartphone brand under Transsion Holdings, is among the top three most-preferred smartphone brands in India in the budget segment, according to a consumer survey by a market research firm. The brand saw the highest number of repeat users among first-time handset buyers in the sub-Rs 8,000 price segment. As per the results, Samsung is the second most preferred smartphone brand, followed by the homegrown brand Lava. The price segment also includes handsets from other brands like Redmi, Realme, and Oppo.

According to the results of a survey published by market research firm Counterpoint Research, as many as 370 million users rely on feature phones and entry-level smartphones priced under Rs 8000. Nearly 55 percent of users who bought an Itel handset as their first phone, bought another phone from the company. The survey's results also show that Itel users have shown the least dissatisfaction (less than 1 percent) with their current handsets.

It is worth noting that the survey was commissioned by the company and was conducted by the research firm across 23 cities in India, mostly covering Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Counterpoint Research says it conducted offline face-to-face interviews with a heterogeneous group of mobile users, with a total sample size of 1,575 responses.

The research firm found that at least 76 percent of existing Itel users said they suggested the brand to others based on their overall experience. The brand is followed by Samsung and Lava which were the second and third most preferred brands for smartphones priced under Rs. 8,000. However, Itel holds the third spot in terms of mobile phone ownership, as per the report.

Recently, Itel launched the Magic X Pro 4G feature phone in India with support for 12 local Indian languages. The handset is priced at Rs. 2,999 and offers 4G connectivity with hotspot support for up to eight devices. It is backed by a 2,500mAh battery.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel, Samsung, Lava
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Windows 11 to Get Android 13 Support, Beta Testing Launched: All You Need To Know
Motorola ThinkPhone Key Specifications Tipped; Leaked Images Suggest Triple Rear Cameras
Featured video of the day
Turn Your iPhone Into A Karaoke Machine

Related Stories

Itel Has Highest Proportion of Repeat Users in India in Sub-Rs. 8,000 Segment: Counterpoint Research
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  4. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  5. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
  6. Apple Extends Self Service Repair to M1 Mac Desktops, Studio Display
  7. OnePlus Set to Introduce Its First Keyboard With Customisable Design: Details
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Gets Latest Security Patch, More in New Update: Details
  9. OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Compared
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Bans 37.16 Lakh Accounts in India Last Month, 60 Percent More Than October
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
  3. Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Xiaomi Pad 6 Details Also Revealed: Report
  4. Apple Extends Self Service Repair to M1 Mac Desktops, Studio Display
  5. Redmi K60 Series Leak Hints at Redmi K60, K60 Pro, K60E Variants; May Launch in December
  6. Tecno Pova 3 Price in India Drops to Rs. 9,999, Its Lowest Price Ever
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Global Variant Spotted On Geekbench: Report
  8. Germany Drops Antitrust Investigation Into Google News Showcase After 'Important Adjustments'
  9. Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup Celebration Post Surpasses Image of Egg to Become Most Liked Post on Instagram
  10. Lenovo Tab M9 Unveiled Ahead of CES 2023, to Feature 5,100mAh Battery: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.