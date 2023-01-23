Oppo Reno 8T Price in India Tipped, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Oppo Reno 8T series, which will include the Oppo Reno 8T 4G and Oppo Reno 8T 5G variants. A landing page for the lineup recently went live on the company's Indonesia site, indicating that the launch is inching closer. A reliable tipster has now revealed the possible price range of the Oppo Reno 8T series in India. In addition, some of its key specifications have also been tipped. Notably, the company already debuted the Oppo Reno 9 series in China last year.

Oppo Reno 8T price in India (rumoured)

Tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings) mentioned in a recent tweet that the Oppo Reno 8T series could be priced between Rs. 27,000 to Rs. 29,000 in India. This Oppo smartphone may come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its official landing page recently went live which showcases the 4G model in Midnight Black and Sunset Orange colours.

In addition, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G model will reportedly sport the Oppo Glow design, along with the Midnight Black variants. Meanwhile, the Sunset Orange colour option appears to have a leather finish.

Oppo Reno 8T specifications (rumoured)

Sharma believes that the Oppo Reno 8T will come with a 108-megapixel main camera, along with a microlens sensor. It is said to sport a 3D curved design and come with support for 67W fast charging. The tipster had previously claimed that its 5G variant may feature Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Previous reports have suggested that the Oppo Reno 8T 5G may feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour depth. Meanwhile, the 4G model could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. These smartphones are expected to arrive in the global markets by the end of January. in addition, they might launch in India in February.

