Technology News

Oppo Reno 8T Price in India Tipped, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera

Oppo Reno 8T series is expected to launch in India in February.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2023 15:03 IST
Oppo Reno 8T Price in India Tipped, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Reno 8T said to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8T series will get 4G and 5G variants
  • The 5G model could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • The Oppo Reno 8T is tipped to support 67W fast charging

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Oppo Reno 8T series, which will include the Oppo Reno 8T 4G and Oppo Reno 8T 5G variants. A landing page for the lineup recently went live on the company's Indonesia site, indicating that the launch is inching closer. A reliable tipster has now revealed the possible price range of the Oppo Reno 8T series in India. In addition, some of its key specifications have also been tipped. Notably, the company already debuted the Oppo Reno 9 series in China last year.

Oppo Reno 8T price in India (rumoured)

Tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings) mentioned in a recent tweet that the Oppo Reno 8T series could be priced between Rs. 27,000 to Rs. 29,000 in India. This Oppo smartphone may come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its official landing page recently went live which showcases the 4G model in Midnight Black and Sunset Orange colours.

In addition, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G model will reportedly sport the Oppo Glow design, along with the Midnight Black variants. Meanwhile, the Sunset Orange colour option appears to have a leather finish.

Oppo Reno 8T specifications (rumoured)

Sharma believes that the Oppo Reno 8T will come with a 108-megapixel main camera, along with a microlens sensor. It is said to sport a 3D curved design and come with support for 67W fast charging. The tipster had previously claimed that its 5G variant may feature Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Previous reports have suggested that the Oppo Reno 8T 5G may feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour depth. Meanwhile, the 4G model could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. These smartphones are expected to arrive in the global markets by the end of January. in addition, they might launch in India in February.

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8T, Oppo Reno 8T price in India, Oppo Reno 8T specifications, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Starter Crypto Investors Flocking to Shiba Inu Over Dogecoin: Nansen
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: LG’s Transparent And Bendable TVs, Ultralight Laptops, And More

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8T Price in India Tipped, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of Launch
  2. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  3. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Oppo Reno 8T Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 8T Price in India Tipped, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera
  6. After Amazon, Meta, Now Spotify Planning to Cut Jobs This Week
  7. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  8. HP Envy x360 15 Laptops With OLED Touch Display Debut in India, See Price
  9. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  10. From From the Last of Us to the Menu: 5 Movies and TV Shows to Watch Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Offer 4K Portrait Video Recording at 30fps
  2. Oppo Reno 8T Price in India Tipped, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera
  3. Starter Crypto Investors Flocking to Shiba Inu Over Dogecoin: Nansen
  4. Avatar: The Way of Water Swims Past $2 Billion Mark in Global Box Office
  5. Moto G13, Moto G23 Specifications Tipped, Could Come With a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Android 13
  6. Moto G23 Design Renders Leak, Could Soon Launch Along With Moto G13: Reports
  7. Samsung Galaxy A24 Renders Suggest Design, Four Colour Options: All Details
  8. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says ‘Stealth Addresses’ Could Bring Privacy to Blockchain Transactions
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Displays Tipped to Come With Thinner Bezels, Curved Edges
  10. Jason Momoa Teases More Aquaman After Meeting With DC Studio Co-Head James Gunn
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.