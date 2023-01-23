iQoo Neo 7 Teaser Page Goes Live on Official India Site: All Details

iQoo Neo 7 is all set to be launched in India on February 16, 2023. A teaser page for the upcoming handset has gone live on the company's official India website ahead of its debut. The phone had already made its debut in China in October 2022, however, in India, it is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of iQoo Neo 7 SE. iQoo has also recently teased a couple of features of the phone, including a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz display. The smartphone is also confirmed to get the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and run on Android 13-based OriginOS Ocean.

iQoo Neo 7 India specifications (expected)

iQoo has launched a new teaser page for the iQoo Neo 7 in India on its official website. The phone will be exclusively available in India via Amazon. The teaser page only reveals that the phone will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. However, the company recently also teased some specifications of the iQoo Neo 7 India variant. Based on the details shared by company, it is likely to be a rebranded version of iQoo Neo 7 SE. The phone will come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Powering the phone will be an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It will be equipped with full coverage 3D Cooling System, and an ultra-game mode. The iQoo Neo 7 is said to arrive in two colour options: Black and Blue. The price and storage capacity is yet to be revealed by the company.

Going by the teased specifications, the iQoo Neo 7 India variant seems to be a rebranded variant of the iQoo Neo 7 SE that was launched in China in December 2022. It came with a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS. The main camera is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back panel. For selfies and video calls, the phone houses a 16-megapixel camera on the front sitting in the hole-punch cutout.

The iQoo Neo 7 SE was unveiled in China priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. There are also 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 16GB RAM +256GB storage variants. It is available in Electric Blue, Interstellar Black, and Galaxy colour options in China.

