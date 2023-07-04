Technology News

Meta to Launch Threads App on July 6 as Twitter Restricts Access to Users

Threads will be integrated with Instagram and allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 July 2023 08:21 IST
Meta to Launch Threads App on July 6 as Twitter Restricts Access to Users

Photo Credit: Apple App Store

Threads launch comes after Twitter announced a slate of restrictions on the app

Highlights
  • Threads is a text-based conversation app
  • Twitter-like platforms saw a surge in users and activity
  • Threads will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on Instagram

Meta Platforms plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads, days after Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the social media site.

Threads, Instagram's text-based conversation app, is expected to be released on Thursday and will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username, a listing on Apple's App Store showed.

The launch comes after Twitter announced a slate of restrictions on the app, including the need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck.

Musk's latest announcements to address data scraping have sparked a fierce backlash from Twitter users and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on a similar launch on the Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, Twitter-like platforms like Bluesky and Mastodon saw a surge in users and activity soon after Musk announced the limits. Bluesky, launched by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and now in beta mode, said it saw "record high traffic" on Saturday and that it was temporarily pausing new sign-ups. Mastodon also saw its active user base swell by 110,000 on that day, its creator and CEO Eugen Rochko said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta Platforms, Instagram, Threads, Twitter
Twitter 'Relaunches' TweetDeck, Set to Limit Access to Twitter Blue Subscribers by August

Related Stories

Meta to Launch Threads App on July 6 as Twitter Restricts Access to Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Bharat Phones to Launch at Rs. 999; Beta Trial to Begin From July 7
  2. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Camera Module Design Leaks Ahead of Debut: See Image
  4. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India Leaked: This Is How Much It May Cost
  6. Samsung Confirms Launch of Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC in India
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Flip Phones Debut in India: Check Price
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Primary Camera Sensor Revealed Ahead of Launch
  9. Infinix Hot 30 5G Design, Colour Options Tipped: All Details
  10. Fire-Boltt Combat Rugged Smartwatch to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Antitrust Body to Announce Decision on Adobe, Figma $20 Billion Deal on August 7
  2. Itel P40+ With 7,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Meta to Launch Threads App on July 6 as Twitter Restricts Access to Users
  4. Twitter 'Relaunches' TweetDeck, Set to Limit Access to Twitter Blue Subscribers by August
  5. Microsoft Likely to Face EU Antitrust Investigation in Coming Months
  6. Tesla's Plug Made Compulsory in Kentucky for EV Charging Companies
  7. Apple Urges US Court to Undo Antitrust Order on App Store in Epic Games Case
  8. Samsung Display Sues Chinese Rival Over Alleged Patent Violation on iPhones
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Window Set Between July 13 and July 19: ISRO Chairman
  10. Elon Musk's Twitter Puts Temporary Limit on Number of Tweets: Here's What It Means
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.