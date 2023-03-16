Itel P40 has been launched in India as the latest model in the company's affordable smartphone segment. The new entry-level 4G smartphone is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Itel P40 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It is offered in three different colour options. The Itel P40 features a waterdrop-style notch display and comes with AI-backed dual rear cameras led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Being an entry-level phone, the Itel P40 will compete against the likes of Realme C30s, Moto E40 and Infinix Hot 11S.

Itel P40 price in India, availability

Itel P40 price in India is set at Rs. 7,699. It is offered in Dreamy Blue, Force Black and Luxurious Gold colour options. The new Itel handset comes with a 12-month warranty and a free one-time screen replacement offer. The Itel P40 is currently listed on the company website but details on availability are yet to be announced.

Itel P40 specifications, features

The dual-SIM Itel P40 runs on Android 12 (Go edition) and sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. The display comes with a waterdrop-style notch for housing the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. There is also support for 3GB virtual RAM expansion.

For photos and videos, the Itel P40 sports a dual rear camera setup with LED flash that includes a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.85 aperture. A 5-megapixel sensor at the front takes care of selfies and video calls. The selfie camera supports software features including an AI Beauty mode.

As mentioned, the Itel P40 is equipped with 64GB of onboard storage, that supports expansion up to 512GB. It offers face unlock support and features a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Itel has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the Itel P40. The battery supports 18W fast charging and it is claimed to deliver up to 32 hours of calling time and up to 15 days of standby time on a single charge. Further, it measures 9.2mm in thickness.

