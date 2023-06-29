Technology News

Itel P40+ With 7,000mAh Battery to Launch in India Soon at Under Rs. 9,000: All Details

The Itel P40+ is confirmed to support 18W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 29 June 2023 17:35 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Itel P40+ is seen in a mint green colour option

Highlights
  • Itel P40+ is expected to sport a 6.8-inch LCD panel
  • It is likely to be powered by an Unisoc T606 chipset
  • Itel P40+ will feature a dual rear camera system with dual flash units

Itel P40+ is expected to launch soon in India. It could join the vanilla Itel P40 model which was released in the country earlier this year in March. The previously launched entry-level Itel smartphone is backed by a large 6,000mAh battery. The upcoming handset is already listed on Amazon and is confirmed to come with a larger 7,000mAh battery and 18W wired fast charging support. The price of the model is scheduled to be set under Rs. 9,000.

The phone has been listed on an Amazon microsite which reveals that the Itel P40+ will launch with a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support and a USB Type-C port. It claims to offer up to 41 hours of call time, 14 hours of video playback time, or 16 hours of texting time.

The phone is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 9,000. The teaser claims that the Itel P40+ will be the country's first 7,000mAh battery-backed smartphone in that price range. The teaser adds that there will be additional offers available to customers on certain bank cards. The company is yet to confirm the launch date of the smartphone.

The Itel P40+ is expected to launch with a 6.8-inch HD+ (1200 x 720 pixels) LCD panel with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It could be powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The dual rear camera system of the phone is likely to include a 13-megapixel sensor and an AI lens. It launched with similar specifications in certain African markets like Nigeria.

Earlier this year in March, the Itel P40 was released in India. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 7,699. It is offered in Dreamy Blue, Force Black and Luxurious Gold colour options. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support.

Itel P40

Itel P40

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12 Go edition
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Beats Studio Pro Battery, Features and Price Leaked; Could Beat Apple AirPods Max Battery: Report
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 782G SoC; Set to Launch on July 5
Itel P40+ With 7,000mAh Battery to Launch in India Soon at Under Rs. 9,000: All Details
