Itel P40+ is expected to launch soon in India. It could join the vanilla Itel P40 model which was released in the country earlier this year in March. The previously launched entry-level Itel smartphone is backed by a large 6,000mAh battery. The upcoming handset is already listed on Amazon and is confirmed to come with a larger 7,000mAh battery and 18W wired fast charging support. The price of the model is scheduled to be set under Rs. 9,000.

The phone has been listed on an Amazon microsite which reveals that the Itel P40+ will launch with a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support and a USB Type-C port. It claims to offer up to 41 hours of call time, 14 hours of video playback time, or 16 hours of texting time.

The phone is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 9,000. The teaser claims that the Itel P40+ will be the country's first 7,000mAh battery-backed smartphone in that price range. The teaser adds that there will be additional offers available to customers on certain bank cards. The company is yet to confirm the launch date of the smartphone.

The Itel P40+ is expected to launch with a 6.8-inch HD+ (1200 x 720 pixels) LCD panel with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It could be powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The dual rear camera system of the phone is likely to include a 13-megapixel sensor and an AI lens. It launched with similar specifications in certain African markets like Nigeria.

Earlier this year in March, the Itel P40 was released in India. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 7,699. It is offered in Dreamy Blue, Force Black and Luxurious Gold colour options. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support.

