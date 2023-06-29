Itel is known for its budget smartphone offerings and the Chinese manufacturer has launched a slew of handsets under the Rs. 10,000 price point in recent months. Earlier this month, the Itel S23 was launched in India at Rs. 8,799 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. In March, the company brought the Itel P40 and the Itel A60 to the Indian market. Now the firm is gearing up to launch an upgraded version of the A60 — the Itel A60s — in the country. An Amazon listing for Itel A60s confirms some of the specifications of the upcoming budget smartphone and also indicates a price point.

The Amazon promotional page confirms that the Itel handset will feature 8GB of RAM, which includes 4GB of physical RAM and 4GB of virtual RAM via its ‘memory fusion' technology. Additionally, the listing claims that the Itel A60s is “India's first 8GB RAM smartphone under 7K,” confirming that the phone will launch under the price point of Rs. 8,000. It's worth noting that the claim is accounting the phone's virtual RAM capabilities to arrive at the 8GB memory mark.

Images of the phone in the listing also reveal a dual rear camera system and an LED flash housed in a rectangular module, which also seems to include a fingerprint scanner. The front camera is housed in a waterdrop-style notch at the top centre of the display.

The listing also confirms that the phone will ship with 64GB of onboard storage. In the images, the Itel A60s can be seen in two colourways — green and purple.

The product page on the Itel website offers a little more. The Itel A60s will also be available in a 128GB storage variant. The handset will feature a 6.6-inch HD+ display and will pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 10W wired charging. The dual rear camera system will be led by an 8-megapixel primary lens and while the specifics are still under wraps, the phone will be powered by an octa-core processor.

Additionally, the website confirms that the Itel A60s will be available in four different colour options — Shadow Black, Sunshine Gold, Moonlit Violet, and Glacier Green. While Itel has not confirmed an official launch date, the Amazon listing mentions the smartphone is ‘coming soon'. A MySmartPrice report, however, says that the Itel A60s could launch in the second week of July during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

