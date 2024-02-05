Itel P55 and Itel P55+ are set to hit the Indian market later this week. The new Power-series smartphones by the brand owned by Transsion Holdings are confirmed to go on sale via Amazon. A dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform is now teasing the design and specifications of the Itel P55 and Itel P55+ ahead of launch. The upcoming lineup will feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and up to 256GB of onboard storage. They are confirmed to offer 45W fast charging.

The launch of the Itel P55 and Itel P55+ will take place on February 8, the Chinese vendor revealed through a dedicated landing page on Amazon. However, the timing of the launch event and India pricing details of the smartphones are unknown at this moment. The listing on the e-commerce website suggests a dual-tone finish for both handsets. They are shown in black and green colourways with a hole punch display design.

The Itel P55 series is teased to offer 45W fast charging that is claimed to bring the battery level to 70 percent in 30 minutes. The handset will offer three levels of charging. The hypercharge mode will fill the battery from zero to 25 percent in ten minutes, while the low temp charging mode will prevent overheating but charge the phone at a lower wattage. There will be an AI-based smart charge mode as well, according to the company.

As per the listing, Itel has equipped the Itel P55 and Itel P55+ with an AI-backed dual camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and an unspecified second camera. The smartphone will pack 16GB of RAM including virtual memory and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Itel P55 and Itel P55+ are expected to come as successors to the Itel P40 and Itel P40+, respectively. The Itel P40 was launched in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 7,699. The Itel P40+ was launched in July last year for Rs. 8,099.

