OnePlus Nord CE 3 is set to launch alongside OnePlus Nord 3 at the company's Summer Launch Event on July 5. Along with these smartphones, OnePlus will also launch the Nord Buds 2R earbuds. The event page has already been made live on the OnePlus' official website, revealing some of the key details about the upcoming phone. OnePlus Nord CE 3 launch page teased the processor as well as the design details, and the colour variations of the smartphone. The handset is confirmed to launch in Aqua Surge shade.

According to the updated teaser page on OnePlus' event page, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC. The company claimed that the processor will offer smooth gaming and image processing capabilities. The company is yet to reveal the details regarding the RAM as well as storage. The teaser image also confirms a new Aqua Surge colour variant of the phone.

Additionally, the launch page also reveals a triple camera unit on the rear panel of the smartphone. The lenses are placed inside two circular camera modules, with an LED Flash adjacent to the camera sensors. The phone will also have OnePlus branding on its back panel.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord 3 specifications have been teased ahead of the launch event. The phone is confirmed to come with an Alert Slider and a flat display design with a 17.12cm screen. It will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also teased to pack 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a flagship-grade chipset. However, the listing doesn't reveal the name of the processor.

It is also confirmed to pack a triple rear camera setup housed in two circular camera modules. The OnePlus Nord 3 will get two LED flashes on the back. It is confirmed to come in two different colour options — Tempest Gray and Misty Green.

