Redmi Note 12R was launched in China on Wednesday. The phone is the first to be powered by Qualcomm's recently launched Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is offered in four storage configurations and three colour options. The phone had recently been spotted on the China Telecom website as well. A pro version of the model, the Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, was released earlier this year in May.

Redmi Note 12R price, availability

The base 4GB + 128GB option of the Redmi Note 12R is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,300), and the 6GB + 128GB one is marked at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,400). The slightly higher 8GB + 128GB mocel is listed at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000), while the high-end 8GB + 256GB variant is available at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,200). The model is available for purchase in China starting June 30, according to the China Telecom listing.

The Redmi Note 12R is offered in three colour variants - Midnight Black, Sky Fantasy, and Time Blue.

Redmi Note 12R specifications, features

Sporting a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (2400 X 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display, the Redmi Note 12R comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 550 nits. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

It is the world's first smartphone to be powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. The chipset is paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, with expandable memory via a microSD card.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit on the Redmi Note 12R includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens and an aperture of f/2.4. The centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 12R packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. The phone comes with an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. The handset weighs 199 grams and measures 168.6mm x 76.28mm x 8.17mm in size.

