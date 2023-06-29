Technology News
The Redmi Note 12R starts at a price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,300).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 June 2023 13:08 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Dawn Digital Review

Redmi 12R is offered in Midnight Black, Sky Fantasy and Time Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12R will go on sale starting June 30
  • The phone sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display
  • Redmi Note 12R also supports 18W wired fast charging

Redmi Note 12R was launched in China on Wednesday. The phone is the first to be powered by Qualcomm's recently launched Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is offered in four storage configurations and three colour options. The phone had recently been spotted on the China Telecom website as well. A pro version of the model, the Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, was released earlier this year in May. 

Redmi Note 12R price, availability

The base 4GB + 128GB option of the Redmi Note 12R is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,300), and the 6GB + 128GB one is marked at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,400). The slightly higher 8GB + 128GB mocel is listed at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000), while the high-end 8GB + 256GB variant is available at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,200). The model is available for purchase in China starting June 30, according to the China Telecom listing.

The Redmi Note 12R is offered in three colour variants - Midnight Black, Sky Fantasy, and Time Blue. 

Redmi Note 12R specifications, features

Sporting a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (2400 X 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display, the Redmi Note 12R comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 550 nits. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

It is the world's first smartphone to be powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. The chipset is paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, with expandable memory via a microSD card.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit on the Redmi Note 12R includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens and an aperture of f/2.4. The centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 12R packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. The phone comes with an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. The handset weighs 199 grams and measures 168.6mm x 76.28mm x 8.17mm in size.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 12R, Redmi Note 12R price, Redmi Note 12R specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Slips Down from $30,500 Mark, Losses Also Strike Ether, Stablecoins
BlackBerry Records Profit in First Quarter Fueled by Growth in Its Cybersecurity Business

