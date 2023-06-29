Technology News
Realme Narzo 60 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 June 2023 11:35 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 60 seen in a rumoured Martian Horizon colour option

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 60 series phones are likey to run Android 13
  • The models are tipped to sport a 61-degree curved display
  • Realme Narzo 60 5G could have a similar design to Realme 11 5G

Realme Narzo 60 series is set to launch in India on July 6 at 12 noon. The lineup is expected to include the base Realme Narzo 60 5G and the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G. The models were first spotted on Geekbench, which leaked the processor and storage details of the handset. Previous reports have also suggested some key specifications and shown purported design renders of the phones. They are expected to be available for purchase in the country through the official Realme website and Amazon. Now, an Amazon leak has hinted at the starting price of the series. 

An Amazon card showed that the Realme Narzo 60 series will be available in India with a starting price of Rs. 17,999. At the time of writing, the card had been taken down. The link was removed from the website sometime later after it was spotted, indicating that it was a slip-up. However, Gadgets 360 was able to get a screengrab showing the leaked price.

Screenshot 2023 06 28 at 14446 PM 60

Realme Narzo 60 series price
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

The Realme Narzo 60 series models have previously been tipped to launch with 1TB inbuilt storage options. Although the company has not confirmed the exact storage, it has officially claimed that the phones will be able to save over 2,50,000 photos.

Realme has also confirmed that the Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro models will sport a 61-degree curved display with very slim bezels. The phone also has been teased in an orange-ish shade colour variant with a lychee-like leather finish and a big centrally aligned circular camera module on the back panel. Reportedly, inspired by the Martian landscape, the shade will be named ‘Martian Horizon.'

The previously mentioned Geekbench listing suggested that the base Realme Narzo 60 5G will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and will likely be paired with up to 8GB RAM. Aside from the 1TB storage option, the handset could also be offered in variants of 64GB or 128GB. Both the base and Pro models have been tipped to run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 skin out-of-the-box.

Expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme 11 5G, which was released earlier this year in May, the vanilla Narzo 60 model is likely to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The rear camera system could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, while the front camera is said to be equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 11 5G

Realme 11 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Sued for Violation of Privacy Laws in ‘AI Arms Race'
'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Urges Governments to Make Sure Machines Don't Take Over Society

