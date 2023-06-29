Realme Narzo 60 series is set to launch in India on July 6 at 12 noon. The lineup is expected to include the base Realme Narzo 60 5G and the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G. The models were first spotted on Geekbench, which leaked the processor and storage details of the handset. Previous reports have also suggested some key specifications and shown purported design renders of the phones. They are expected to be available for purchase in the country through the official Realme website and Amazon. Now, an Amazon leak has hinted at the starting price of the series.

An Amazon card showed that the Realme Narzo 60 series will be available in India with a starting price of Rs. 17,999. At the time of writing, the card had been taken down. The link was removed from the website sometime later after it was spotted, indicating that it was a slip-up. However, Gadgets 360 was able to get a screengrab showing the leaked price.

Realme Narzo 60 series price

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Realme Narzo 60 series models have previously been tipped to launch with 1TB inbuilt storage options. Although the company has not confirmed the exact storage, it has officially claimed that the phones will be able to save over 2,50,000 photos.

Realme has also confirmed that the Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro models will sport a 61-degree curved display with very slim bezels. The phone also has been teased in an orange-ish shade colour variant with a lychee-like leather finish and a big centrally aligned circular camera module on the back panel. Reportedly, inspired by the Martian landscape, the shade will be named ‘Martian Horizon.'

The previously mentioned Geekbench listing suggested that the base Realme Narzo 60 5G will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and will likely be paired with up to 8GB RAM. Aside from the 1TB storage option, the handset could also be offered in variants of 64GB or 128GB. Both the base and Pro models have been tipped to run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 skin out-of-the-box.

Expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme 11 5G, which was released earlier this year in May, the vanilla Narzo 60 model is likely to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The rear camera system could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, while the front camera is said to be equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

