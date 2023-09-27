Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Itel P55 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel P55 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel P55 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2023 10:34 IST
Itel P55 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel P55 5G is offered in Blue and Green colour options

Highlights
  • Itel P55 5G sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display
  • The smartphone ships with Android 13
  • Itel P55 5G supports 18W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Itel P55 5G was launched in India on Tuesday and it claims to be the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country. The phone is powered by an octa-core Dimensity chipset and supports wired fast charging. It carries an AI-powered dual rear camera unit and is offered in a single storage variant along with two colour options. Itel India also introduced the Itel S23+ alongside, and is a budget smartphone with a curved AMOLED display. The company is extending a two-year warranty on the handsets and is also offering free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase.

Itel P55 5G price in India, availability

Offered in Blue and Green colour options, the singular 8GB + 128GB variant of the Itel P55 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon India starting October 4.

Itel P55 5G specifications, features

Sporting a 6.6-inch HD+ (1600 x 700 pixels) display, the dual nano SIM-supported Itel P55 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, that is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The handset ships with Android 13.

For optics, the Itel P55 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary rear camera unit with a secondary AI camera alongside an LED flash. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support.

The Itel P55 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has a 3.5mm is audio jack. It offers 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Itel P55 5G

Itel P55 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel P55 5G, Itel P55 5G India launch, Itel P55 5G price in India, Itel P55 5G specifications, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
CMF Watch Pro, CMF Buds Pro and CMF Power 65 GaN Charger Launched by Nothing Sub-Brand in India
Crypto Price Today: Ether Sees Profits, Bitcoin Remains Impacted by More Losses
Itel P55 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  3. Flipkart Teases Deals on These Mobile Brands Before the Big Billion Days Sale
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Bank Offers Teased
  5. OnePlus OxygenOS 14 Announced: See Supported Handsets, New Features
  6. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Sport Periscope Lens Similar to Oppo Find X6
  7. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmark Hints at This Major Performance Improvement
  8. iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at Updated Design, Might Feature This Apple Chipset
  9. CMF by Nothing Watch Pro, Buds Pro and 65W GaN Charger Launched: See Prices
  10. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Full Sepecifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Go Key Specifications Revealed; SoC, Battery Details Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung to Start Laptop Production at Greater Noida Smartphone Factory Next Month: Report
  3. Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T With MediaTek SoCs, Leica Tuned Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Crypto Price Today: Ether Sees Profits, Bitcoin Remains Impacted by More Losses
  5. Itel P55 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Mobile Deals Revealed; Discounts on Galaxy F13, Poco M5, Pixel 7 and More
  7. CMF Watch Pro, CMF Buds Pro and CMF Power 65 GaN Charger Launched by Nothing Sub-Brand in India
  8. Star Wars Jedi 3 Is in Development at Respawn Entertainment, Actor Cameron Monaghan Confirms
  9. Vivo Y16, Vivo Y02T Get a Price Cut in India: Here's How Much They Cost Now
  10. iPhone SE 4 Leak Points to Improved Camera, A15 Bionic Chip and Face ID; Might Look Like This iPhone Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.