Crypto Price Today: Ether Sees Profits, Bitcoin Remains Impacted by More Losses

Bitcoin is trading at the price point of $26,180 (roughly Rs. 21.8 lakh) after incurring a loss of 0.14 percent.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2023 11:14 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ DS Stories

The crypto market cap as of September 26 stands at $1.05 trillion

  • Litecoin, Polkadot saw losses
  • Prices of Stellar, Cosmos also tumbled
  • Bitcoin SV, Zcash registered small gains
Bitcoin reflected a loss of 0.14 percent on Wednesday, September 27. Bitcoin is presently trading at the price point of $26,180 (roughly Rs. 21.8 lakh). This marks the third consecutive day this week that the most expensive cryptocurrency is trading in losses. In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin dropped by $96 (roughly Rs. 7,995). There is no specific reason as to why BTC is not being able to see profits. At this point, market volatility ushered by regular changes in the macroeconomic conditions is keeping the cryptocurrency trading lowly.

Elaborating on Bitcoin's low trading range, Edul Patel from Mudrex said, "BTC has recently consolidated above the $26,100 (roughly Rs. 21.7 lakh) mark, possibly because of the US 10-year Treasury yield surging to 4.55 percent, matching its highest level in approximately 16 years. This sharp increase in interest rates has had a similar effect on the equity markets."

Many of the cryptocurrencies that showed gains earlier this week, are now seeing the impact of market volatility, tailing behind Bitcoin.

The prices of Dogecoin, Solana, Polkadot, Polygon, Litecoin, and Shiba Inu — all tailed behind BTC to register small, notable losses.

Chainlink, Leo, Stellar, Cosmos, and Cronos also registered price dips.

"Unless Bitcoin manages to surpass the end-of-August high at $28,000 (roughly Rs. 23.2 lakh), the most likely direction for its price remains sideways to down as per the technicals. Looking at the broader picture, any drop below $25,000 (roughly Rs. 20 lakh) could have significant implications," the CoinDCX Research team told Gadgets 360.

Ether meanwhile, did not follow Bitcoin today in its usual, conventional matter. At the time of writing, Ether was trading at $1,591 (roughly Rs. 1.32 lakh) after it recorded a small profit of 0.52 percent. Over the last day however, the value of Ether did not see any significant change.

Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, USD Coin, and Cardano — all logged small losses.

As per CoinMarketCap, the overall crypto market valuation did not change and continued to sit atop the mark of $1.05 trillion (roughly Rs. 87,34,099 crore) as per CoinMarketCap.

Industry experts have suggested that investors should invest with caution in digital assets given the market's volatile status being in activated mode for the time being.

"It is important to note that Bitcoin volumes on centralized exchanges have hit its 5-year low. The last time we saw this was in Sep 2018 when Bitcoin was nearing the close of its bear cycle,"Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Itel P55 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

