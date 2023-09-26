Vivo Y16 and Vivo Y02T have received price cuts in India. Vivo has announced a Rs. 500 price cut on both smartphones from their initial price on Tuesday (September 26). Both handsets are part of Vivo's affordable handset portfolio and boast similar specifications. The Vivo Y16 and Vivo Y02T run on MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Vivo Y16 has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Vivo Y02T has a single 8-megapixel rear camera.

Vivo Y16, Vivo Y02T price in India (revised)

The company announced the price drop of the Vivo Y16 and Vivo Y02T smartphones via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Vivo Y16's price has now been dropped to Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The handset was initially priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,499 for the 64GB and 128GB storage models, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y02T's price has been slashed to Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It was earlier priced at Rs. 9,499. Furthermore, Vivo is offering no-cost EMI options on select bank cards. The new price tags are currently showing up on Vivo's online store, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Vivo Y16, Vivo Y02T specifications

Except for the difference in cameras, both Vivo Y16 and Vivo Y02T have similar specifications. They run on Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 on top and feature a 6.51-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display. The display has a waterdrop-style notch with the selfie camera right in the middle. They are powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y16 has a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The Vivo Y02T, in contrast, has a single 8-megapixel rear camera unit. Both models sport a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. They are backed by a 5,000mAh battery and support 10W charging.

