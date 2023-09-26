Technology News

Vivo Y16, Vivo Y02T Get a Price Cut in India: Here's How Much They Cost Now

Vivo Y16 and Vivo Y02T run on MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 September 2023 19:05 IST
Vivo Y16, Vivo Y02T Get a Price Cut in India: Here's How Much They Cost Now

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y16 has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo Y16 and Vivo Y02T have similar specifications
  • Vivo has announced a Rs. 500 price cut on both smartphones
  • The new prices are live on Amazon and Flipkart
Advertisement

Vivo Y16 and Vivo Y02T have received price cuts in India. Vivo has announced a Rs. 500 price cut on both smartphones from their initial price on Tuesday (September 26). Both handsets are part of Vivo's affordable handset portfolio and boast similar specifications. The Vivo Y16 and Vivo Y02T run on MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Vivo Y16 has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Vivo Y02T has a single 8-megapixel rear camera.

Vivo Y16, Vivo Y02T price in India (revised)

The company announced the price drop of the Vivo Y16 and Vivo Y02T smartphones via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Vivo Y16's price has now been dropped to Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The handset was initially priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,499 for the 64GB and 128GB storage models, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y02T's price has been slashed to Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It was earlier priced at Rs. 9,499. Furthermore, Vivo is offering no-cost EMI options on select bank cards. The new price tags are currently showing up on Vivo's online store, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Vivo Y16, Vivo Y02T specifications

Except for the difference in cameras, both Vivo Y16 and Vivo Y02T have similar specifications. They run on Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 on top and feature a 6.51-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display. The display has a waterdrop-style notch with the selfie camera right in the middle. They are powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y16 has a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The Vivo Y02T, in contrast, has a single 8-megapixel rear camera unit. Both models sport a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. They are backed by a 5,000mAh battery and support 10W charging.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y02T

Vivo Y02T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y16, Vivo Y16 Price, Vivo Y16 Price in India, Vivo Y02T, Vivo Y02T Price, Vivo Y02T Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone SE 4 Leak Points to Improved Camera, A15 Bionic Chip and Face ID; Might Look Like This iPhone Model

Related Stories

Vivo Y16, Vivo Y02T Get a Price Cut in India: Here's How Much They Cost Now
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Teases Deals on These Mobile Brands Before the Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  3. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  4. Lava Blaze Pro 5G With Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Full Sepecifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Could Launch in India at This Price
  8. Google Pixel 8 Pro Pre-Booking Freebies Might Include Pixel Watch 2
  9. Here's How Much More You May Have to Pay Retailers for the iPhone 15 Pro
  10. OnePlus OxygenOS 14 Announced: See Supported Handsets, New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y16, Vivo Y02T Get a Price Cut in India: Here's How Much They Cost Now
  2. iPhone SE 4 Leak Points to Improved Camera, A15 Bionic Chip and Face ID; Might Look Like This iPhone Model
  3. Itel S23+ With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Diwali With Mi 2023 Announced: Discounts on Redmi, Mi Phones, and More Products
  5. Resident Evil 4 Remake App Store Listing Goes Live, Priced at Premium Cost of Rs. 3,599
  6. Vivo S Flip, Vivo V Flip Could Be in the Works; EUIPO Trademark Filings Suggest
  7. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmark Score Hints at Big Improvement in Graphics Performance
  8. Realme 12 Pro+ Camera Details Tipped; Said to Feature Periscope Lens Similar to Oppo Find X6
  9. OxygenOS 14 for OnePlus Phones Announced: List of Supported Handsets and New Features
  10. Mudrex Crypto Investment Firm Now Licenced in Lithuania, Italy Alongside in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.