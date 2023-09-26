Technology News
iPhone SE 4 is tipped to sport a 6.1-inch LTPS AMOLED display and bear a resemblance to the iPhone XR that was launched in 2018.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 September 2023 18:30 IST
Photo Credit: Jon Prosser/ Ian Zelbo

iPhone SE 4 is tipped to feature a bigger display along with a display notch

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 4 is tipped to launch in 2025 with an updated design
  • The handset is said to be the first iPhone SE model with Face ID support
  • The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to feature Apple's A15 Bionic chipset
iPhone SE 4 — expected to debut in 2025 as the successor to the iPhone SE (2022) — has been leaked online. Details of the company's purported affordable offering have been leaked by a tipster. The fourth-generation iPhone SE model is said to be powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip that first debuted on the iPhone 13 series. It could also be equipped with improved cameras, support for Face ID, and a USB Type C port, just like the iPhone 15 lineup that was unveiled earlier this month.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user Nithin Prasad recently claimed that the iPhone SE 4 will sport a LTPS OLED display that could be produced by BOE or Tianma. The size of the display is also said to be larger than the previous generation — the iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch screen compared to the smaller 4.7-inch panel on the iPhone SE (2022), according to the user.

Prasad claims that the handset will be powered by the company's A15 Bionic chip. This is the same chip that powered the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the Apple TV 4K (2023). This means the iPhone SE 4 could be equipped with a slightly older chip when it debuts — unlike its predecessor, the iPhone SE (2022), which had the same chipset as the iPhone 14 models.

The iPhone SE 4 is also said to be equipped with upgraded cameras, which means that the rear camera and selfie camera could feature improved sensors or lenses. According to Prasad, the smartphone will also feature support for Face ID — Apple's biometric authentication method that securely scans a user's face before unlocking the device or initiating payments.

Prasad also claims that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a design that is similar to the iPhone XR that was launched by Apple in 2018. The display notch, on the other hand, will be like the one found on the iPhone 14, he claims. The handset will also be equipped with a USB Type-C port, he adds.

Last month, a tipster claimed that the iPhone SE 4 would be equipped with a USB Type-C port and feature support for Face ID along with the new Action button that arrived on this year's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones. However, the previous leak suggests that the iPhone SE 4 would feature a design that is similar to the iPhone 14, which suggested that it could feature flat edges compared to its predecessor.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Itel S23+ With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

