CMF Watch Pro, CMF Buds Pro and CMF Power 65 GaN (gallium nitride) adapter were launched in India by CMF, the Nothing sub-brand on Tuesday. These are the first set of products launched by CMF by Nothing since the brand was announced by Nothing CEO Carl Pei. CMF — which stands for colour, material, and finish — will focus on "clean and timeless looks" at a price point accessible to a wider user base, according to Pei. The products will be available for sale in the country by the end of the month.

CMF Watch Pro, CMF Buds Pro, CMF Power 65 GaN price in India, availability

CMF Watch Pro price in India is set at Rs. 4,499, while the Metallic Grey variant costs Rs. 4,999. The smartwatch is available in White, Black, and Orange strap colour options.

Meanwhile, the CMF Buds Pro is priced in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colour options and is listed at Rs. 3,499.

The CMF Power 65 GaN charger is priced at Rs. 2,999. It is available in Dark Grey and Orange colourways.

The CMF watch models will be sold at a special launch price of Rs. 4,499, and Rs. 3,999, for the Dark Grey and Metallic Grey CMF Watch Pro, respectively, when the devices go on sale for the first time on limited duration sale on Flipkart and Myntra on September 30 at 12 noon On the other hand, the CMF Buds Pro and Power 65W GaN will be listed at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 2,699, respectively.

CMF will also host a Superkicks event in Delhi starting September 30 where CMF Watch Pro and Buds Pro are offered with a Rs. 500 discount. These products will also be available for purchase via Vijay Sales and other offline retailers.

CMF Watch Pro specifications

Sporting a square 1.96-inch AMOLED display, the Watch Pro smart wearable will come with an Always-on screen feature, a refresh rate of 58Hz and over 600 nits of peak brightness. In addition to support for over 110 sports modes, the watch helps monitor a wearer's health status including SpO2 levels, sleep cycles, and stress levels.

The CMF Watch Pro also offers smart notifications, weather updates, remote control, BT calling, voice assistant, and alarm among other things including Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The watch packs a 340mAh battery that claims to last up to 13 days without the Always-on display feature. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

CMF Buds Pro specifications

Featuring a 10mm dynamic driver unit, the CMF Buds Pro is a semi-in-ear TWS earbuds with the company's Ultra Bass technology. The buds offer support for 45dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. They support double-tap gestures for pausing/playing music and connecting or disconnecting calls. You can also use the Nothing X app to manage equaliser settings.

Each of the buds of the CMF Buds Pro carries a 55mAh battery claimed to offer up to 11 hours of non-stop playback time on a single charge without ANC and a battery life of up to 39 hours including the charging case. It also supports fast charging which is said to offer up to 5 hours of usage within 10 minutes of charging.

CMF Power 65 GaN specifications

The CMF Power 65 adapter is a gallium nitride charger and it features two USB Type-C ports and 1 USB-A port. It supports Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0, USB PD 3.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, AFC, Samsung 9V2A, DCP, and Apple 2.4A charging standards. The adapter also supports MFI-certified cables, according to the company.

