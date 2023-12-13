Technology News

Itel A05s 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A05s runs on Android 13 (Go edition) and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 December 2023 11:21 IST
Itel A05s 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel A05s is offered in four different colour options

  • The 2GB + 32GB variant of the smartphone was launched in October
  • Itel A05s runs on Android 13 (Go edition)
  • Itel A05s has an 8-megapixel single rear camera unit
Itel A05s is now available in India in a new 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The new variant arrives nearly three months after the launch of the budget handset. The Itel A05s was introduced in the country in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage version in October. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The handset features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. It is offered in four different colour options.

Itel A05s price in India

The newly launched 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Itel A05s is priced at Rs. 6,099 in India. This could be an introductory price tag. It will go on sale via leading retail stores across the country in Crystal Blue, Glorious Orange, Meadow Green, and Nebula Black colour options. 

Itel A05s specifications

Itel A05s is a dual SIM (Nano) phone that runs on Android 13 (Go edition). It features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, 120Hz touch sampling rate and a pixel density of 270ppi. It has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. The entry-level smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of inbuilt storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB using the unused storage, while the available storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

For optics, the Itel A05s has an 8-megapixel single rear camera alongside an LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature.

Itel has packed a 4,000mAh battery on the A05s. The handset measures 9.18mm in thickness.

Itel A05s

Itel A05s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Further reading: Itel A05s, Itel A05s Price in India, Itel A05s Price, Itel A05s Specifications, Itel
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Get AI-Powered Features Like Circle Search, Voice Recorder
Acer Boosts Commitment to ‘Make in India’, to Expand Into AI PCs, eMobility, More
