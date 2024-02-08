Itel P55 and Itel P55+ were unveiled in India on Thursday (February 8) as the latest budget-friendly offerings from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new handsets come with an iPhone-like Dynamic Bar that allows users to quickly access notification and face unlock features. Both Itel P55 and Itel P55+ run on Unisoc T606 SoC with up to 256GB of storage. Like the recent Itel handsets, the Itel P55 series offers support for the Memory Fusion technology to expand the onboard memory by utilising unused storage. They are backed by 5,000mAh battery units. The Itel P55+ has support for 45W fast charging.

Itel P55, Itel P55+ price in India, availability

The Itel P55 is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 12GB RAM (including virtual RAM) + 128GB storage version. It is offered in Aurora Blue, Moonlit Black and Brilliant Gold colour options. The Itel P55+, on the other hand, has a price tag of Rs. 9,499 for the 16GB RAM (including virtual RAM) + 256GB storage variant. It is available in Meteor Black and Royal Green colours. The Royal Green variant of the Plus model is offered in a Vegan Leather finish as well. The prices mentioned are inclusive of bank discounts.

Both Itel handsets will go on sale via Amazon starting February 13, 12:00pm IST. The new series comes as a follow-up to last year's Itel P40 smartphones. To recall, the Itel P40 was launched in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 7,699. The Itel P40+ was launched later in July for Rs. 8,099.

Itel P55, Itel P55+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel P55 and Itel P55+ run on Android 13 and feature a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a hole-punch cutout for housing the selfie camera. The display supports the Dynamic Bar feature for quickly accessing face unlock, background calls, battery notifications and more.

As mentioned, the Itel P55 series has an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC under the hood. With Memory Fusion technology, the onboard RAM in the new smartphones can be virtually expanded for improved performance. The Itel P55+ comes with 16GB of RAM including virtual memory and 256GB of onboard storage. The Itel P55, in contrast, is offered in 12GB and 24GB RAM options (including virtual memory) with 128GB storage as standard.

For photos and videos, the Itel P55 and Itel P55+ carry an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. For selfies and video calls, both handsets flaunt an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Itel P55+ offers face unlock feature and is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Connectivity options on the devices include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

Itel has equipped both Itel P55 and Itel P55+ with 5,000mAh battery units. The former comes with support for 18W fast charging, while the latter supports 45W fast charging. The 45W fast charging technology is claimed to bring the battery level to 70 percent in 30 minutes. The Plus variant offers three modes — hypercharge, low temp charging and AI-based smart — for charging.

