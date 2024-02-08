Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Itel P55, Itel P55+ With 5,000mAh Battery, Up to 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel P55, Itel P55+ With 5,000mAh Battery, Up to 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel P55 and Itel P55+ have a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 February 2024 18:22 IST
Itel P55, Itel P55+ With 5,000mAh Battery, Up to 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel P55 and Itel P55+ will go on sale via Amazon from February 13

Highlights
  • Itel P55 series has an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC under the hood
  • Itel P55 and Itel P55+ carry an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear cameras
  • Itel P55+ offers face unlock support
Advertisement

Itel P55 and Itel P55+ were unveiled in India on Thursday (February 8) as the latest budget-friendly offerings from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new handsets come with an iPhone-like Dynamic Bar that allows users to quickly access notification and face unlock features. Both Itel P55 and Itel P55+ run on Unisoc T606 SoC with up to 256GB of storage. Like the recent Itel handsets, the Itel P55 series offers support for the Memory Fusion technology to expand the onboard memory by utilising unused storage. They are backed by 5,000mAh battery units. The Itel P55+ has support for 45W fast charging.

Itel P55, Itel P55+ price in India, availability

The Itel P55 is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 12GB RAM (including virtual RAM) + 128GB storage version. It is offered in Aurora Blue, Moonlit Black and Brilliant Gold colour options. The Itel P55+, on the other hand, has a price tag of Rs. 9,499 for the 16GB RAM (including virtual RAM) + 256GB storage variant. It is available in Meteor Black and Royal Green colours. The Royal Green variant of the Plus model is offered in a Vegan Leather finish as well. The prices mentioned are inclusive of bank discounts.

Both Itel handsets will go on sale via Amazon starting February 13, 12:00pm IST. The new series comes as a follow-up to last year's Itel P40 smartphones. To recall, the Itel P40 was launched in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 7,699. The Itel P40+ was launched later in July for Rs. 8,099.

Itel P55, Itel P55+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel P55 and Itel P55+ run on Android 13 and feature a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a hole-punch cutout for housing the selfie camera. The display supports the Dynamic Bar feature for quickly accessing face unlock, background calls, battery notifications and more.

As mentioned, the Itel P55 series has an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC under the hood. With Memory Fusion technology, the onboard RAM in the new smartphones can be virtually expanded for improved performance. The Itel P55+ comes with 16GB of RAM including virtual memory and 256GB of onboard storage. The Itel P55, in contrast, is offered in 12GB and 24GB RAM options (including virtual memory) with 128GB storage as standard.

For photos and videos, the Itel P55 and Itel P55+ carry an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. For selfies and video calls, both handsets flaunt an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Itel P55+ offers face unlock feature and is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Connectivity options on the devices include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

Itel has equipped both Itel P55 and Itel P55+ with 5,000mAh battery units. The former comes with support for 18W fast charging, while the latter supports 45W fast charging. The 45W fast charging technology is claimed to bring the battery level to 70 percent in 30 minutes. The Plus variant offers three modes — hypercharge, low temp charging and AI-based smart — for charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Itel P55

Itel P55

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Itel P55+

Itel P55+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Itel P55, Itel P55 Plus, Itel P55 Price in India, Itel P55 Plus Price in India, Itel P55 Series, Itel P55 Specifications, Itel P55 Plus Specifications, Itel
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Beats AliveCor Lawsuit Over Heart-Rate Apps for Apple Watch
Google Maps Redesign Brings Clutter-Free Interface for Directions Search, New Bottom Sheet Design

Related Stories

Itel P55, Itel P55+ With 5,000mAh Battery, Up to 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 11F 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. India’s eRupee CBDC to Get Offline Payments Feature, Programmability Tweaks: RBI Governor
  3. Google Maps Redesign Brings Clutter-Free Interface for Directions Search, New Bottom Sheet Design
  4. Itel P55, Itel P55+ With 5,000mAh Battery, Up to 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Pack Bigger Batteries Than Their Predecessors
  6. Apple Beats AliveCor Lawsuit Over Heart-Rate Apps for Apple Watch
  7. Asus Chromebook CM14 With MediaTek Kompanio 520 CPU Launched in India: See Price, Availability
  8. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Get New Game Plus Mode, More Suits in Update Next Month
  9. Samsung Galaxy A35 Live Image Surfaces Online; Key Island for Power and Volume Buttons Revealed
  10. WhatsApp to Introduce 'Third Party Chats' Support to Comply With EU's DMA Regulations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »