Lava Blaze Curve 5G is confirmed to launch in India on March 5.The upcoming phone has been teased to launch with a curved display design. Earlier leaks have hinted at several features of the handset and even suggested its price range in India. Now the company has revealed some key specifications of the awaited model. In a series of teasers, we get the design, rear camera, display, chipset, RAM, and storage details.

The Amazon availability of the Lava Blaze Curve 5G was previously confirmed. A banner on the e-commerce site confirms that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The banner also reveals that the RAM is virtually expandable up to an additional 8GB.

In a teaser posted on X (formerly Twitter), the company confirmed that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G has a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor. The post adds that the phone will come with Dolby Atmos-supported dual stereo speakers. This teaser also reveals the back panel of the handset, where we see the three cameras placed in separate raised circular modules in the top left corner alongside a smaller LED flash unit.

Another teaser shared by Lava reveals that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will come with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen was already teased to house a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera sensor. Notably, in all the teasers and posters revealed by the company so far, we have seen the handset in two colours - black and green. Therefore, the phone could be offered in at least two colourways, if not more.

An earlier leak suggested that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G may be available in an 8GB + 128GB configuration as well. The phone has also been tipped to be priced in India between Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 19,000.

