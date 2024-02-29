Technology News
  Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of March 5 India Launch

Lava Blaze Curve 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 February 2024 11:20 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze Curve 5G seen in a black colourway

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze Curve 5G will sport a 6.67-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display
  • The model will be offered in a 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration
  • The Lava Blaze Curve 5G will carry a 64-megapixel main rear camera
Lava Blaze Curve 5G is confirmed to launch in India on March 5.The upcoming phone has been teased to launch with a curved display design. Earlier leaks have hinted at several features of the handset and even suggested its price range in India. Now the company has revealed some key specifications of the awaited model. In a series of teasers, we get the design, rear camera, display, chipset, RAM, and storage details. 

The Amazon availability of the Lava Blaze Curve 5G was previously confirmed. A banner on the e-commerce site confirms that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The banner also reveals that the RAM is virtually expandable up to an additional 8GB.lava blaze curve amazon banner inline lava_blaze_curve

In a teaser posted on X (formerly Twitter), the company confirmed that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G has a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor. The post adds that the phone will come with Dolby Atmos-supported dual stereo speakers. This teaser also reveals the back panel of the handset, where we see the three cameras placed in separate raised circular modules in the top left corner alongside a smaller LED flash unit.

Another teaser shared by Lava reveals that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will come with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen was already teased to house a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera sensor. Notably, in all the teasers and posters revealed by the company so far, we have seen the handset in two colours - black and green. Therefore, the phone could be offered in at least two colourways, if not more.

An earlier leak suggested that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G may be available in an 8GB + 128GB configuration as well. The phone has also been tipped to be priced in India between Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 19,000.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Lava Blaze Curve 5G, Lava Blaze Curve 5G India launch, Lava Blaze Curve 5G Price in India, Lava Blaze Curve 5G specifications, Lava Blaze Curve, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
