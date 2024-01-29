Itel will launch new Power series models soon. The company has confirmed the launch timeline for the upcoming models and has also teased their designs. Teaser images show the screen and back panel of the models and a press note hints at some key features of the handsets. The Itel P55, launched in India in September 2023, was the last Power-series model to be unveiled. The upcoming Power smartphones are expected to launch with upgraded features over the older models.

Itel confirmed that it will introduce three new Power series models in February this year. However, the company did not reveal the names of the models, nor did it divulge details other than key features. One of the three models is said to launch with "a global first Android Version," which is expected to be the Android 14 (Go Edition). The Go Edition version is used in budget smartphones.

The press note shared by the company added that the second upcoming Itel Power series handset will support ultra-fast charging capacity, while the third model is said to come with an exclusive memory feature, claimed to be the first of its kind in India. The company did not reveal any further details of the handsets.

Itel, however, shared two teaser images that show the design of the upcoming Power series handsets. The images, carrying the caption 'Power Play' also confirm that the phones will be available in India exclusively via Amazon. One image shows the front panel of one of the models. It is seen with a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display. Around the cutout, a Dynamic Bar is seen showing charging details. Itel's Dynamic Bar is similar to Apple's Dynamic Island that helps show notifications and alerts to users in a compact manner.

In another image shared by the company, the back panel of one of the upcoming Itel Power models is seen with a dual rear camera system placed in slightly raised, separate circular units arranged vertically in the top left corner. It is accompanied by an LED flash unit with the volume rocker and power buttons placed on the right edge of the model.

