Itel Power Lineup to Get Three New Phones in February; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Itel has not yet confirmed the monikers of the three upcoming Power models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2024 17:12 IST
Photo Credit: Itel

One of the upcoming Itel Power models seen with a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • An upcoming Itel Power model is likely to have Android 14 (Go edition)
  • One of the three models will feature an ultra-fast charging support
  • Another Itel Power model is said to get an exclusive memory feature
Itel will launch new Power series models soon. The company has confirmed the launch timeline for the upcoming models and has also teased their designs. Teaser images show the screen and back panel of the models and a press note hints at some key features of the handsets. The Itel P55, launched in India in September 2023, was the last Power-series model to be unveiled. The upcoming Power smartphones are expected to launch with upgraded features over the older models.

Itel confirmed that it will introduce three new Power series models in February this year. However, the company did not reveal the names of the models, nor did it divulge details other than key features. One of the three models is said to launch with "a global first Android Version," which is expected to be the Android 14 (Go Edition). The Go Edition version is used in budget smartphones.

The press note shared by the company added that the second upcoming Itel Power series handset will support ultra-fast charging capacity, while the third model is said to come with an exclusive memory feature, claimed to be the first of its kind in India. The company did not reveal any further details of the handsets. 

Itel, however, shared two teaser images that show the design of the upcoming Power series handsets. The images, carrying the caption 'Power Play' also confirm that the phones will be available in India exclusively via Amazon. One image shows the front panel of one of the models. It is seen with a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display. Around the cutout, a Dynamic Bar is seen showing charging details. Itel's Dynamic Bar is similar to Apple's Dynamic Island that helps show notifications and alerts to users in a compact manner.itel power play itel inline itel power play

In another image shared by the company, the back panel of one of the upcoming Itel Power models is seen with a dual rear camera system placed in slightly raised, separate circular units arranged vertically in the top left corner. It is accompanied by an LED flash unit with the volume rocker and power buttons placed on the right edge of the model.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
