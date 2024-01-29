Technology News
iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Said to Offer an AnTuTu Score of Over 1.7 Million

iQoo Neo 9 Pro India variant will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2024 11:59 IST
iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Said to Offer an AnTuTu Score of Over 1.7 Million

Photo Credit: X/ IqooInd

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to launch in a dual-tone red and white colour option

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro will include an inbuilt Supercomputing chip Q1
  • It supports MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) technology
  • The iQoo Neo 9 Pro will launch in Conqueror Black and Fiery Red shades
iQoo Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to launch in India on February 22. The model was initially introduced in China in December 2023 alongside a base iQoo Neo 9 model. The company has confirmed several details of the upcoming iQoo Neo 9 Pro India variant. The design, colour options, configuration, and chipset details of the handset have already been revealed. iQoo has now also revealed the AnTuTu score of the phone. 

iQoo India claimed on X that the iQoo Neo 9 Pro carries the segment's highest AnTuTu score of more than 1.7 million. The company noted that the test was conducted on the 12GB + 256GB option of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro and that the results of the test may vary depending on the software and other testing conditions. 

The Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It will also include a Supercomputing Q1 chip that is said to offer an elevated gaming experience with 144 frames per second (fps) and up to 900 pixels resolution. The phone will also launch with MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) technology support.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro India variant is claimed to be manufactured at Vivo's manufacturing facility in Noida. It is confirmed to be available via Amazon and iQoo India e-store. The company has also revealed that the phone will be offered in Conqueror Black and Fiery Red colour options, the latter of which will come with a dual-tone faux leather finish. The dual rear camera of the model will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor.

Notably, the Chinese variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The phone ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Alongside a 50-megapixel primary camera, the handset comes with another 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

