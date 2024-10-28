Itel S25 series may launch soon as details regarding the purported lineup have surfaced online over the past few days. The series is expected to include a base Itel S25 and an S25 Ultra variant. A new report has shared leaked promotional posters of the Itel S25 Ultra as well as some hands-on images of the phone. The leaked materials suggest key specifications of the handset, and its possible price. Notably, the Itel S24 was launched in India in April this year.

Itel S25 Ultra Features, Design, Price

The Itel S25 Ultra will sport a 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to a Passionategeekz report. A promotional poster shared in the report suggests that the phone will get a 6.78-inch screen.

For optics, the Itel S25 Ultra is said to carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit alongside two 2-megapixel sensors. It could get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The rear camera sensors are seen arranged vertically in the top left corner in smaller circular slots. They are accompanied by an LED flash unit. The layout of the rear camera system resembles that of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The hands-on leaked images of the Itel S25 Ultra show the phone with a Dynamic Island-like feature. The top of the display houses a centred hole-punch slot to hold the front camera sensor. According to the report, the phone will measure 6.9mm in thickness, similar to the sizes of the Infinix Hot 50 series of smartphones.

Leaked hands-on images of Itel S25 Ultra

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

The chipset details of the Itel S25 Ultra are still under wraps. The phone is expected to support 8GB of physical RAM alongside an additional 8GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is expected to run on Android 14-based UI skin out-of-the-box. The handset will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

The report adds that the Itel S25 Ultra will likely be priced at IDR 20,00,000 (roughly Rs. 10,700) for the 8GB + 256GB option. According to the leaked images, the phone will be available in at least two colour options — blue and grey.