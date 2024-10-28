Technology News
English Edition

Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images Surface Online; Price, Key Features Tipped

Itel S25 Ultra will likely sport a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 October 2024 15:44 IST
Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images Surface Online; Price, Key Features Tipped

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

Itel S25 Ultra is expected to launch in at least two colour options

Highlights
  • Itel S25 series is expected to include a base and an Ultra variant
  • The Ultra option will likely get a triple rear camera unit
  • The Itel S25 Ultra could carry a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
Advertisement

Itel S25 series may launch soon as details regarding the purported lineup have surfaced online over the past few days. The series is expected to include a base Itel S25 and an S25 Ultra variant. A new report has shared leaked promotional posters of the Itel S25 Ultra as well as some hands-on images of the phone. The leaked materials suggest key specifications of the handset, and its possible price. Notably, the Itel S24 was launched in India in April this year.

Itel S25 Ultra Features, Design, Price

The Itel S25 Ultra will sport a 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to a Passionategeekz report. A promotional poster shared in the report suggests that the phone will get a 6.78-inch screen. 

For optics, the Itel S25 Ultra is said to carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit alongside two 2-megapixel sensors. It could get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The rear camera sensors are seen arranged vertically in the top left corner in smaller circular slots. They are accompanied by an LED flash unit. The layout of the rear camera system resembles that of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The hands-on leaked images of the Itel S25 Ultra show the phone with a Dynamic Island-like feature. The top of the display houses a centred hole-punch slot to hold the front camera sensor. According to the report, the phone will measure 6.9mm in thickness, similar to the sizes of the Infinix Hot 50 series of smartphones. 

itel s25 ultra passionategeekz inline itel s25

Leaked hands-on images of Itel S25 Ultra
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

 

The chipset details of the Itel S25 Ultra are still under wraps. The phone is expected to support 8GB of physical RAM alongside an additional 8GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is expected to run on Android 14-based UI skin out-of-the-box. The handset will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. 

The report adds that the Itel S25 Ultra will likely be priced at IDR 20,00,000 (roughly Rs. 10,700) for the 8GB + 256GB option. According to the leaked images, the phone will be available in at least two colour options — blue and grey.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Itel S25 series, Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra, Itel, Itel S25 Ultra design, Itel S25 Ultra specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta NotebookLlama AI Podcast Generator Released as ‘Open Source Tool' to Take on Google's NotebookLM
iPhone 16 Series Sales in Indonesia Blocked Over Unmet Investment Requirements
Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images Surface Online; Price, Key Features Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With A18 Chip, In-House Apple Modem and More
  2. OnePlus 13 Battery Capacity and Charging Details Revealed
  3. Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images, Price, Key Features Leaked
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Again; MIIT Listing Suggests Features
  5. Xiaomi 15 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  6. Apple Says It Will Roll Out Early Access to Image Playground Soon
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Series May See an Early Launch This Year
  8. Will Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan stream on Amazon Prime Video this November?
  9. Why Apple Has Been Blocked From Selling iPhone 16 Models in Indonesia
  10. iQOO 13 Teased to Have 7.99mm Slim Body; Confirmed to See Price Hike
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Issues Advisory to Curb Hoax Bomb Threats on Social Media
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass Could Add Up to 4 Million New Subscribers to Service, Analysts Say
  3. iQOO 13 Teased to Measure 7.99mm in Thickness; Confirmed to See Price Hike
  4. Tata Tiago EV Surpasses Milestone of 50,000 Units Delivery Since Launch
  5. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Meta's Chief AI Scientist to Discuss Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence
  6. Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images Surface Online; Price, Key Features Tipped
  7. New Tardigrade Species Hypsibius henanensis Reveals Unique Radiation Survival Mechanisms
  8. TSMC Said to Suspend Shipments to China Firm After Chip Found on Huawei AI Processor
  9. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Might Soon Launch in Europe, Pricing Revealed
  10. Meta NotebookLlama AI Podcast Generator Released as ‘Open Source Tool' to Take on Google's NotebookLM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »