Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Itel T11 Pro TWS Earbuds With ENC, Up to 42 Hour Total Battery Life Debut in India: Price, Specifications

Itel T11 Pro TWS Earbuds With ENC, Up to 42-Hour Total Battery Life Debut in India: Price, Specifications

Itel T11 Pro TWS earbuds feature 13mm drivers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 April 2024 18:30 IST
Itel T11 Pro TWS Earbuds With ENC, Up to 42-Hour Total Battery Life Debut in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel T11 Pro earbuds are offered in Aurora Blue and Ashy Green colour options

Highlights
  • Itel T11 Pro offer instant pop-up pairing with Itel 4G and non-Go version
  • They offer touch controls
  • Itel T11 Pro offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Advertisement

Itel T11 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The latest affordable earbuds have a stem design and are offered in two colour options. They feature 13mm drivers and offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They have touch controls and offer support for voice assistants for hands-free operation. The Itel T11 Pro have AI backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature. They are IPX5-rated for sweat and water resistance. Itel claims that its new TWS earbuds can offer up to 42 hours of total playback time along with the charging case.

Itel T11 Pro price in India, availability

The new Itel T11 Pro earbuds are available in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,299 and are offered in Aurora Blue and Ashy Green colour options. They are confirmed to be available for purchase via retail outlets and are currently listed on the company's official website.

Itel T11 Pro specifications, features

The Itel T11 Pro TWS earbuds feature 13mm drivers and feature a 360-degree bass technology that is claimed to offer better audio experience. Itel has provided an AirPods-like stem build for the new earbuds. With support for four microphones, the new earbuds offer an AI-backed ENC feature said to improve audio on calls.

Itel T11 Pro offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. The earbuds have an IPX5-rated build for splash resistance and come with touch controls that let users answer or reject calls or access the paired smartphone's voice assistant.

The Itel T11 Pro earphones offer instant pop-up pairing with Itel 4G and non-Go version phones. Each earbud houses a 40mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 500mAh cell. The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 42 hours of total playback time with the charging case. They support charging via a USB Type-C port and the earbuds are claimed to provide 120 minutes of listening time with just a 10 minutes charge.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Itel T11 Pro, Itel T11 Pro Price in India, Itel T11 Pro Specifications, Itel
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple's Calculator App to Get a Major Upgrade, Could Be Released on the iPad: Report
Itel T11 Pro TWS Earbuds With ENC, Up to 42-Hour Total Battery Life Debut in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioCinema Premium Plans With Ad-Free 4K Streaming Announced: See Price
  2. Apple iPhone 15 Receives Price Cut on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs
  3. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Feature Same Screen Size as the OnePlus 12
  4. OnePlus Watch 2 Gets a New Nordic Blue Colour Variant: See Price
  5. Oppo K12 With 100W Wired SuperVOOC Charging Launched: See Price
  6. iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Launched: Check Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Might Finally Release a Calculator App for the iPad: Report
  8. Flipkart Upcoming Sale 2024: Check out Next Sale Date and Best Offers
  9. GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and Mobile
#Latest Stories
  1. Itel T11 Pro TWS Earbuds With ENC, Up to 42-Hour Total Battery Life Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree Security Camera With Offline Recording Launched in India
  3. Apple's Calculator App to Get a Major Upgrade, Could Be Released on the iPad: Report
  4. WhatsApp Now Supports Face Unlock for App Lock on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
  5. Threads Is Testing an Automatic Post Archive Feature to Let Users Hide Old Posts
  6. US Seeks 3 Years Prison for Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Gets ChatGPT Integration, RAM Booster, and More With Nothing OS 2.5.5 Update
  8. Hyundai, Kia to Launch First India-Made EVs Next Year
  9. Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Temporarily Cut on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  10. Oppo A3 With 6.67-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Listed on TENAA
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »