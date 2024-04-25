Itel T11 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The latest affordable earbuds have a stem design and are offered in two colour options. They feature 13mm drivers and offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They have touch controls and offer support for voice assistants for hands-free operation. The Itel T11 Pro have AI backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature. They are IPX5-rated for sweat and water resistance. Itel claims that its new TWS earbuds can offer up to 42 hours of total playback time along with the charging case.

Itel T11 Pro price in India, availability

The new Itel T11 Pro earbuds are available in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,299 and are offered in Aurora Blue and Ashy Green colour options. They are confirmed to be available for purchase via retail outlets and are currently listed on the company's official website.

Itel T11 Pro specifications, features

The Itel T11 Pro TWS earbuds feature 13mm drivers and feature a 360-degree bass technology that is claimed to offer better audio experience. Itel has provided an AirPods-like stem build for the new earbuds. With support for four microphones, the new earbuds offer an AI-backed ENC feature said to improve audio on calls.

Itel T11 Pro offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. The earbuds have an IPX5-rated build for splash resistance and come with touch controls that let users answer or reject calls or access the paired smartphone's voice assistant.

The Itel T11 Pro earphones offer instant pop-up pairing with Itel 4G and non-Go version phones. Each earbud houses a 40mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 500mAh cell. The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 42 hours of total playback time with the charging case. They support charging via a USB Type-C port and the earbuds are claimed to provide 120 minutes of listening time with just a 10 minutes charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.