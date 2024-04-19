Technology News
  Itel S24 India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Come With 108 Megapixel Main Camera, MediaTek Helio G91 SoC

Itel S24 India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Come With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, MediaTek Helio G91 SoC

Itel S24 is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 April 2024 19:31 IST
Itel S24 India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Come With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, MediaTek Helio G91 SoC

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel S24 comes with colour changing photochromatic technology

Highlights
  • Itel S24 is expected to sport a 6.6-inch LCD 90Hz HD+ screen
  • The smartphone is teased to feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The Itel S24 could support 18W wired fast charging
Itel S24 was unveiled globally earlier this year in March. Now the model is teased to be introduced in India soon. The company has not yet announced the launch date but has revealed the design and a few key features of the handset. It has also confirmed a launch day offer and teased the price of the smartphone. The Indian variant of the model is likely to be similar to its global counterpart in terms of design and specifications. The Itel S24 will arrive as a successor to the Itel S23, which was launched in India in June 2023.

Itel India shared a teaser of the upcoming Itel S24 in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed that the model carrying a 108-megapixel primary camera is "coming soon" to the Indian markets. Simultaneously, an Amazon microsite for the same has gone live, confirming the phone's eventual availability on the e-commerce website. 

The Amazon microsite for the Itel S24 also teases the price of the model with a "Rs. XX99" tag, suggesting that it may be listed under Rs. 10,000 in India. The page also reveals that customers buying the smartphone will get a free Itel Icon Smartwatch as part of the launch day offer. The said watch was launched in the country in August 2023 and is priced at Rs. 2,095.

The Indian variant of the Itel S24 is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC. It is also teased to feature a colour-changing back panel, which appears to change colours under direct sunlight. The rear panel also holds a centrally placed large circular camera module which includes two camera sensors and one LED flash unit.

The global variant of the Itel S24 is listed online in three configurations - 4GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB, and three colour options - Coastline Blue, Dawn White, and Starry Black. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G91 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support, a 6.6-inch 90Hz HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) display, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The dual rear camera unit includes a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, 3x in-sensor zoom, and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support and a QVGA depth sensor.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Itel S24, Itel S24 India launch, Itel S24 specifications, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
Itel S24 India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Come With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, MediaTek Helio G91 SoC
