Itel S24 was unveiled globally earlier this year in March. Now the model is teased to be introduced in India soon. The company has not yet announced the launch date but has revealed the design and a few key features of the handset. It has also confirmed a launch day offer and teased the price of the smartphone. The Indian variant of the model is likely to be similar to its global counterpart in terms of design and specifications. The Itel S24 will arrive as a successor to the Itel S23, which was launched in India in June 2023.

Itel India shared a teaser of the upcoming Itel S24 in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed that the model carrying a 108-megapixel primary camera is "coming soon" to the Indian markets. Simultaneously, an Amazon microsite for the same has gone live, confirming the phone's eventual availability on the e-commerce website.

Get ready to elevate your smartphone experience! The itel S24 features an innovative 108MP ultra-clear camera with AI modes that can capture the smallest of details.

Stay tuned for the ultimate blend of style, performance, and innovation 🚀 #itelS24 #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/GBHmILiiWp — itel India (@itel_india) April 19, 2024

The Amazon microsite for the Itel S24 also teases the price of the model with a "Rs. XX99" tag, suggesting that it may be listed under Rs. 10,000 in India. The page also reveals that customers buying the smartphone will get a free Itel Icon Smartwatch as part of the launch day offer. The said watch was launched in the country in August 2023 and is priced at Rs. 2,095.

The Indian variant of the Itel S24 is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC. It is also teased to feature a colour-changing back panel, which appears to change colours under direct sunlight. The rear panel also holds a centrally placed large circular camera module which includes two camera sensors and one LED flash unit.

The global variant of the Itel S24 is listed online in three configurations - 4GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB, and three colour options - Coastline Blue, Dawn White, and Starry Black. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G91 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support, a 6.6-inch 90Hz HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) display, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The dual rear camera unit includes a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, 3x in-sensor zoom, and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support and a QVGA depth sensor.

