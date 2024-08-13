Technology News
Itel A50, Itel A50C With Unisoc T603 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A50 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 August 2024 15:13 IST
Itel A50, Itel A50C With Unisoc T603 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel A50C is available in Dawn Blue, Misty Aqua and Sapphire Black colour options

Highlights
  • Price of Itel A50 is set at Rs. 6,099 for 3GB RAM + 64GB storage version
  • Itel A50 series comes in multiple colourways
  • Itel A50 and Itel A50C have an AI-backed 8-megapixel main rear camera
Itel A50 and Itel A50C were unveiled in India on Tuesday (August 13) as the latest budget-friendly offerings from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new handsets come in multiple colour options with Unisoc T603 SoC under the hood. They feature 8-megapixel rear cameras. The Itel A50 packs a 5,000mAh battery, while the A50C has a 4,000mAh unit. They offer an iPhone-like Dynamic Bar feature for viewing notifications and other information. 

Itel A50, Itel A50C price in India

Price of Itel A50 is set at Rs. 6,099 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage version and Rs. 6,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Cyan Blue, Mist Black, Lime Green, and Shimmer Gold colourways. The handset is currently up for sale on Amazon.

The Itel A50C is priced at Rs. 5,699 for the single 2GB RAM + 64GB storage version. It is available in Dawn Blue, Misty Aqua, and Sapphire Black colour options.

Itel A50, Itel A50C specifications

The Itel A50 and Itel A50C run on Android 14 (Go Edition). The former has a 6.56-inch display while the A50C has a 6.6-inch screen. They have a Dynamic Bar feature that shows notifications for calls, battery status, and more around the hole punch cutout on the display. Both models run on octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset. The Itel A50 is offered in 3GB and 4GB RAM options with 64GB storage as standard. Through Memory Fusion technology, the available RAM in the 4GB variant can be virtually expanded up to 8GB. The Itel A50C comes in a 2GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

For optics, both Itel A50 and Itel A50C have an AI-backed 8-megapixel main rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The lineup has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. They support face unlock as well.

The Itel A50 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, while the Itel A50C gets a 4,000mAh battery with 5W charging support. The Itel A50C measures 163.9x75.7x9.4mm, while the A50 measures 163. x 75.7x 8.7mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
