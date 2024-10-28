Technology News
iQOO 13 Teased to Measure 7.99mm in Thickness; Confirmed to See Price Hike

iQoo 13 is teased to pack a 6,150mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 October 2024
iQOO 13 Teased to Measure 7.99mm in Thickness; Confirmed to See Price Hike

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQOO 13 was previously believed not to see a price hike

Highlights
  • iQOO 13 will feature Q2 gaming chip
  • iQOO 13 is teased to come in four colour options
  • It will have 120W fast charging support
iQOO 13 is all set to launch on October 30 in China. With the launch date nearing, there's no shortage of teasers and rumours surrounding the flagship phone. Most recently, there has been chatter about the upcoming smartphone's pricing, and it looks like it will cost more than its predecessor — iQOO 12. The iQOO 13 is confirmed to come with a 7.99mm thick build. It will run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature a BOE Q10 8T LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution.

iQOO 13 May Cost More Than Its Predecessor

iQOO's product manager Galant V on Weibo (via ITHome) said that the price increase of iQOO 13 is "inevitable." The company official stated that the production cost has increased by hundreds of yuans. The official however didn't reveal how much the price increase could be.

For reference, the iQOO 12 launched in China with a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000). Earlier, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that iQOO 13 will not see a price hike and will stick to the CNY 3,999 price tag for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Meanwhile, iQOO is teasing the specifications of iQOO 13 through its official Weibo handle. The flagship is confirmed to have a 7.99mm thick body and house a 6,150mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The battery uses third-generation silicon anode material and 100W Programmable Power Supply (PPS) protocol (translated from Chinese).

We've previously learned that the iQOO 13 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition mobile platform and include a self-developed gaming chip Q2 for gaming. It will feature BOE's 2K resolution Q10 8T LTPO OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It will ship with OriginOS 5 and carry dual speakers. It is teased to come in black, green, grey and white colours.

 

Comments

Further reading: iQoo 13, iQoo 13 Specifications, iQoo 13 Price
iQOO 13 Teased to Measure 7.99mm in Thickness; Confirmed to See Price Hike
